Bryce Young Isn't In Danger of Losing Panthers Job to Kenny Pickett or Haynes King

Carolina Panthers QB Bryce Young has had his fair share of low moments in his NFL career, a rough rookie season where there weren't many positives, and the roster around Young was flat-out bad. Young's sophomore campaign started off even worse, getting benched at the beginning of the season for Andy Dalton, and was in a spot where Panthers fans thought there was no going back.

Despite the lows that Bryce Young has gone through, he's rebounded, ending his 2nd year on a high note, and putting together a much better 3rd season, during which Young again was one of the best clutch-time QBs in the NFL. After another year of progression and leading the Panthers to an NFC South Title, Bryce Young is a solidified starter in the NFL, which not every QB can say.

The other side of Bryce Young being a solidified starter is that the rest of the QB room is filled with a proven non-starter, and an undrafted free agent who's been rumored to not even play QB full-time.

Kenny Pickett had his chance in Pittsburgh to build a starting career, but it didn't work out, and now hes a certified backup, which is fine. Haynes King was a great mobile QB in college, but doesn't have the pure passing ability to really line up under center and be a reliable thrower.

NFL Analyst Leaves Bryce Young off List of QBs Who Could Be Benched

Nov 16, 2025; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Carolina Panthers quarterback Bryce Young (9) reacts to a touchdown in the fourth quarter against the Atlanta Falcons at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-Imagn Images | Brett Davis-Imagn Images

Bleacher Report's Kristopher Knox dropped his list of QBs in the NFL who could be benched at some point this season. Before reading through the entire list, the general thought is that Bryce Young shouldn't be on it at all, but it wouldn't have been that surprising to see him there, given how he's viewed throughout the league.

The list featured eight QBs, some in the twilight of their careers and some entering new phases of their career where they have to prove they can be a franchise QBs. Here are the eight QBs Knox listed who could be benched

Jacoby Brissett, Arizona Cardinals

Tua Tagoviloa, Atlanta Falcons

Deshaun Watson, Cleveland Browns

Daniel Jones, Indianapolis Colts

Kirk Cousins, Las Vegas Raiders

Kyler Murray, Minnesota Vikings

Malik Willis, Miami Dolphins

Geno Smith, New York Jets

QBs Listed That Carolina Will Play This Season

Oct 5, 2025; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; Carolina Panthers quarterback Bryce Young (9) with Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa (1) after the game at Bank of America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn Images | Bob Donnan-Imagn Images

On Knox's list of QBs who could be benched this season, three of them are scheduled to play against the Carolina Panthers this season. Obviously, Tua Tagovailoa and the Atlanta Falcons will see the Panthers twice as their division rival. The Panthers should be confident heading into the matchups with the Atlanta Falcons, given how well they've played the Falcons.

Your 2026 schedule 🗓️



📺 NFL Schedule Release tonight at 8pm ET on @nflnetwork @MillerLite pic.twitter.com/syMBVgqchw — Carolina Panthers (@Panthers) May 14, 2026

The Panthers will likely see Tua Tagovailoa as the starter in Week 2, but if Tua has a stinker against Carolina, and plays the next few games poorly as well, Michael Penix Jr could easily take the starting job back, and if that's the case, then Carolina should feel confident regardless of who their starter is.

The Week 3 matchup against the Cleveland Browns just got easier now that Myles Garrett has departed for greener pastures. Unless Shedeur Sanders has made some sort of seismic leap in his production level and decision-making, the Panthers should be able to exploit either of the Browns' QB flaws.

Deshaun Watson has been a bottom-five QB in the league since landing in Cleveland, so the Panthers should especially have a field day if Watson starts in Week 3.

The highest-profile QB competition in the NFL is taking place in Minnesota, as Kyler Murray has signed with the Vikings and is looking to get a second wind in his career after a few down years in Arizona. Murray is competing against JJ McCarthy, who was arguably the worst QB in the NFL last season, but was a first-round pick, so Minnesota wants to really see what they can get out of him.

The idea of Kyler Murray at his best, in a Kevin O'Connell offense, with Justin Jefferson as his WR1, is a pretty scary thought for the rest of the league. The Vikings play Carolina pretty late into the season, so it's likely that the sure-fire starter will be established by then.

If Murray has found his groove again, then it could be a potential loss for Carolina. If Kyler is just hanging onto the starting job, or McCarthy has taken over, then Carolina has the defense to exploit the subpar play that could be coming out of that room.