Drake London Extension Is Bad News for Carolina Panthers in More Ways Than One

The Atlanta Falcons just extended Drake London, which is bad news for everyone in the NFC South. That includes the Carolina Panthers, and this will affect them in two big ways, one of which is unique to their situation.

Why the Drake London extension hurts the Panthers so much

Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Drake London (5) catches the ball in the first half against the Carolina Panthers | Dale Zanine-Imagn Images

The Panthers have to face London twice a year at least for a long time. He is one of the best receivers in the NFL, so anytime that sort of player gets locked up by a rival team, it's not good news. The Panthers have good cornerbacks, but they've been absolutely shredded by London before.

Last year, when the Panthers had Mike Jackson and Jaycee Horn in top form, London was excellent. In that overtime thriller, he had seven catches for 119 yards. In the other overtime thriller, the season-ending win for the Panthers in 2025, he had 10 catches for 185 yards and two touchdowns.

In total, with some duds sprinkled in, London has 39 catches for 528 yards and four touchdowns in his career against the Panthers (eight games). In the last three seasons, though, he has 30 catches, 459 yards, and three TDs, so he's been a thorn in their side.

The Panthers facing London twice a year for the foreseeable future is unfortunate, but it's not anything new. They've been facing him twice since he came out of college. He's feasted on them sometimes, but that's not a big change. The other side effect of London's deal is new, though.

Coming out of college, Tetairoa McMillan's pro comparison, among many, was London. He was viewed as a very similar big-bodied receiver who could make contested catches and move really well for his size.

McMillan struggled with drops in his rookie season, which is common for wide receivers, but he pretty much did nothing to dispel the notion that he was the next London. They are, for all intents and purposes, the same type of player.

Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Drake London (5) runs against Carolina Panthers linebacker Chandler Wooten | Dale Zanine-Imagn Images

So if London is getting paid so handsomely, it means that McMillan's eventual extension is going to be impacted. It's certainly early to be thinking about that, as McMillan's just entering his second season, but it is still going to end up being costly.

There will be plenty of other receiver extensions and contracts that reset the market, but the Falcons have set the current bar, and it's a high one. McMillan needs to continue playing like he has to warrant that sort of payday, but nothing suggests he won't do that.

So, the Falcons are going to serve as an example of what the Panthers might look like in a few years when McMillan gets onto his second NFL contract. He's a great receiver, but those obviously cost a lot of money.