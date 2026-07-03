4 Steps to Fixing the Carolina Panthers' Offense in 2026

The Carolina Panthers basically haven't had a good offense since the first half of 2018. And while things should be better in 2026, they're still operating with a talent deficit on that side of the ball.

That said, there are ways for this offense to improve without signing Jonnu Smith, Deebo Samuel, or another weapon to throw into the mix. Here's how.

Fixing the Panthers offense: A 4-step plan

Step 1: Use more motion

When the Panthers use motion on offense, the success rate jumps. Among all NFL offenses last year, the Panthers saw the biggest jump in EPA when they used motion. They are a better offense when people are in motion pre-snap.

There can be a few reasons for this, as it can help the playmakers get into advantageous matchups (more on that below), alert Bryce Young to coverages, and just get defenses out of their comfort zones. That has to be the first thing the coaches change this season.

Step 2: Funnel targets to Tetairoa McMillan and Jalen Coker

Carolina Panthers wide receiver Jalen Coker (18) celebrates his score with fans during the second half | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Panthers have two legitimate pass-catchers on their roster right now. Maybe Chris Brazzell is ready or Xavier Legette finally takes a step forward, but unless that's painfully obvious in training camp, don't bother.

Giving Tetairoa McMillan and Jalen Coker the lion's share of the passing targets will help this offense immensely. Trying to develop Brazzell, Legette, or Jimmy Horn with on-field playing time is a good idea, but it won't help the offense perform well.

Step 3: Throw deep a lot more

Bryce Young has one of the best deep balls in the NFL. When he throws it deep, the Panthers do well. Sometimes, it is that simple. When the Panthers get conservative and try to dink and dunk, it usually doesn't work.

This is where Horn, Legette, and Brazzell will come into play. Last year, McMillan (to an extent) and Coker were both good down the field, but they're not the burners that Brazzell and Legette are, and Horn is sneaky fast.

Step 4: Use Jonathon Brooks as much as possible

Carolina Panthers running back Jonathon Brooks (25) yells to his teammates | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Chuba Hubbard has been a good running back before, but he was not at all good in 2025. Expecting him to bounce back and play like he did in 2024 is a risk this offense may not need to take with Jonathon Brooks backing him up.

If Brooks is healthy, there's really a chance he's the best offensive weapon on the team. So if he is, the Panthers should use him as much as possible. Obviously, he's a bit fragile, but he's also ridiculously dynamic. Get him involved.