Bryce Young had Panthers fans feeling pretty confident during the opening weeks of the 2026 season. He was completing throws that didn't always seem to be there in his first two NFL seasons. His numbers were starting to look like what Carolina hoped to see from the first overall pick in the 2023 NFL Draft. For a short time, Young was in the conversation for NFL MVP.

Now, though, the Panthers' quarterback's numbers have taken a turn for the worse. So which version of Young should Carolina's fans believe in? The one who was playing like one of the best quarterbacks in the NFL early in the season? Or the one who hasn't been able to put up the same numbers as of late? Carolina still has questions about how well it has supported Young.

Young Wasn't Going to Stay This Hot Forever

Oct 29, 2026; Green Bay, Wisconsin, USA; Carolina Panthers quarterback Bryce Young (9) during the game against the Green Bay Packers at Lambeau Field. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The first four games of the season saw Young put up some of the best numbers of his NFL career. He threw for 361 yards and three touchdowns in a loss to the Chicago Bears, 287 yards and three touchdowns in a win over the Atlanta Falcons, 291 yards and one touchdown in a loss to the Cleveland Browns, and 329 yards and two touchdowns in a win over the Detroit Lions.

In his first four games of the season, Young had over 300 passing yards in three games and multiple touchdown passes in three games as well. He looked like he was in complete control of the offense, making tough throws and leading the Panthers down the field for long drives. It was everything that Panthers fans had hoped for from the first overall pick in the 2023 NFL Draft. But even the best quarterbacks have off days, and it would be unreasonable to expect Young to be able to sustain that level of play for an entire season.

The first few games of the season were special for Young and the Panthers, but that doesn't mean that the last few games have been bad. He is still growing as a quarterback and having some struggles along the way.

Sure, the Numbers Dropped—But the O-Line Has Issues, Too

Nov 15, 2026; New Orleans, Louisiana, USA; Carolina Panthers quarterback Bryce Young (9) drops back to pass against the New Orleans Saints in the first half at Caesars Superdome. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

After the Detroit game, Young's passing yards began to drop. He had 281 passing yards in a loss to the Philadelphia Eagles, 163 passing yards in a loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, 209 passing yards in a loss to the Green Bay Packers, 276 passing yards and three touchdowns in a loss to the Denver Broncos, and 200 passing yards in a win over the New Orleans Saints.

It is worth noting that Young has been hit a lot in recent weeks. The Buccaneers sacked him five times, while the Packers brought him down six times. The numbers behind Young's sack problems point to bigger issues with Carolina's protection. The Panthers' offensive line has had its struggles with injuries this season, and when healthy, it has been up and down as a unit. This can be challenging for any quarterback, let alone one who is trying to develop as a passer and make the most of the time he has in the pocket.

As much as Young needs to do a better job of dealing with pressure, it is also important to note that Carolina can do a lot to help the quarterback. First, getting the offensive line healthy and giving Young more time to read defenses would be a huge help.

The Panthers Are Seeing Growth, Not a Bust

Nov 15, 2026; New Orleans, Louisiana, USA; Carolina Panthers quarterback Bryce Young (9) practices before the game against the New Orleans Saints at Caesars Superdome. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

As mentioned earlier, Carolina has a higher floor at quarterback this season than it did last year. Yes, there have been some bad games from the young quarterback, but there have also been some very good games from him. He has kept the Panthers in games that they could have easily lost.

Last Sunday's game against the Saints was not his best, but the Panthers pulled out a win, and that's what matters most. Young was 17-for-30 for 200 yards with no interceptions. He also helped set up the game-winning field goal with time running out, as Carolina improved to 6-4 on the season. Young did enough to help the Panthers secure the win over New Orleans.

We are still trying to figure out what kind of quarterback Young is. There will be games like the ones against Tampa Bay and Green Bay, but also games like the ones against Chicago, Atlanta and Detroit.

We may not be seeing MVP numbers from Young right now, but that is probably for the best. He is growing as a quarterback and has shown that he can be a good quarterback for the Panthers. His start to the season was as good as it gets, but these last few games have shown that he still has a lot of work to do to reach that level on a regular basis.