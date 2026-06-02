Bryce Young's Improved Offensive Line Could Have Major Downside for Panthers

The Carolina Panthers heavily invested in their offensive line during the transactional period of the offseason. They had two major weakness: center and left tackle. They drafted and signed a free agent at each spot, kickstarting camp battles for both.

First-round pick Monroe Freeling and veteran signee Rasheed Walker are duking it out for left tackle. The center spot is between veteran and former Saint Luke Fortner and fifth-round rookie Sam Hecht.

This will, in theory, leave the offensive line in the best shape possible. It will more than likely be a better offensive line, at least in talent, than the 2025 version that helped Bryce Young to a career year. But that could come with one major, unintended consequence.

Bryce Young's remade offensive line will be better but lacks chemistry

Georgia offensive lineman Monroe Freeling (OL24) during the NFL Scouting Combine | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Continuity on the offensive line is important. The Panthers did have to use a ton of different starting combinations last year due to injuries, but having the same players around was key to propelling Bryce Young to career highs across the board.

They literally brought back everyone from 2024 to 2025, and it paid off. In 2026, they've let several players go, including Cade Mays, Austin Corbett, and Ikem Ekwonu (rostered but won't play in 2026 due to an injury).

The Panthers brought in Sam Hecht, Luke Fortner, Monroe Freeling, and Rasheed Walker to bolster those spots. On paper, there is more talent up front than there was before, but there's little continuity across the line.

That is, according to Bleacher Report's Brad Gagnon, the biggest thing that could plague Bryce Young in 2026. It's hard to disagree, given the evidence that Young needs a quality offensive line to thrive.

"The league's seventh-lowest-rated qualified passer from 2025 is dealing with a significantly retooled offensive line ahead of a critical fourth season that could determine his future as an NFL starter," Gagnon wrote.

While the label of "seventh-lowest" passer is pretty unfair and pointed, the truth of the matter is that Young's stats were underwhelming last year, and now he's got a relatively new offensive line to deal with.

Kansas State offensive lineman Sam Hecht (OL27) during the NFL Scouting Combine | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Unfortunately, the newcomers are at arguably the two most important positions. We have seen what it's like when Young plays without his preferred center. He was much better with Mays than Corbett, who stepped on Young's feet multiple times and had snap issues.

So while Fortner or Hecht will probably be a better player, will they have the chemistry with Young that Mays did? It may take time to get to that. Elsewhere, Young's blindside has been protected by Ekwonu thus far, but either Walker or Freeling will be in charge of that now.

Ekwonu was certainly not an all-world blocker, but Young knew him and his tendencies. It'll be very different with Freeling or Walker. It's a lot to adjust to with a new play-caller also in the mix while Young fights for a massive contract extension, too.