Monroe Freeling or Rasheed Walker? Why LT Decision Is Most Important for Panthers

Following the team’s most successful season in nearly a decade, the Carolina Panthers looked to build off their first playoff appearance since 2017. Dave Canales’s team managed to win the NFC South with an 8-9 record in 2025, but that doesn’t figure to be good enough this upcoming season to get the job done once again.

Left tackle was a major priority for the Panthers this offseason

Kyle Terada-Imagn Images

While the club entered this offseason (again) looking for pass-rushing help, there was a much bigger issues that needed to be addressed. In January’s playoff loss to the Rams, left tackle Ikem Ekwonu went down with a ruptured patellar tendon. His status for this year remains uncertain, so general manager Dan Morgan began to address the problem.

First things first. One signing that didn’t get a lot of notoriety was the addition of former Raiders’ tackle Stone Forsythe. He did make 13 starts for Las Vegas this past season, but had his struggles. Still, the Panthers were caught somewhat off guard when six-year pro Yosh Nijman opted for retirement rather than signing with the team.

Who will be the Panthers starting left tackle in 2026?

Jeff Hanisch-Imagn Images

Morgan then struck an economical one-year deal with proven left tackle Rasheed Walker, the Packers’ primary starter at the position the past three seasons. In late April, Carolina added University of Georgia tackle prospect Monroe Freeling with the 19th overall selection in the draft.

Not surprisingly, Kristopher Knox of Bleacher Report feels that this is the most important positional this summer for Canales’s club and provides this interesting analysis.

“Freeling has immense long-term potential, possibly as a right tackle, a role currently filled by 31-year-old Taylor Moton. However, he’s a raw prospect who may not truly challenge the more experienced Walker. Still, the Panthers must go with whoever gives them the best chance to succeed without Ekwonu.”

Carolina’s offensive line had a disappointing 2025 season

Bob Donnan-Imagn Images

Of course, the goal here is to make sure that the men up front can rebound from a so-so year. After being graded the league’s eighth-best offensive line in 2024 via Pro Football Focus, that ranking tumbled to 20th this past season. The loss of right guard Robert Hunt for the majority of 2025, along with some instability at center, were the major reasons for the drop-off.

Morgan also addressed that latter issue as well this offseason with the signing of free agent Luke Fortner (Saints) and the fifth-round pick of Kansas State center Sam Hecht.

Quarterback Bryce Young enters his fourth NFL season and has made steady progress after a rough rookie year. Making sure he stays upright in 2026 is obviously very important to his success and Carolina’s offense overall, so the Walker/Freeling duel certainly bears watching.