Bryce Young responds to most heartbreaking loss of NFL career

On Saturday afternoon, the Carolina Panthers and Los Angeles Rams met for the second time this season. Once again, it was a thrilling clash at Bank of America Stadium. Once again, the difference was three points.

Back in Week 13, Dave Canales’s team got a 43-yard touchdown pass from Bryce Young to rookie wide receiver Tetairoa McMillan with 6:34 to play to knock off the Rams, 31-28. Yesterday, Rams’ veteran Matthew Stafford found tight end Colby Parkinson from 19 yards out with 38 seconds remaining to avenge that earlier loss, 34-31.

It’s been a bit of an up-and-down year for Young, who has certainly led his team to its share of wins in dramatic fashion. The third-year signal-caller reflected on Saturday’s loss and the franchise’s first postseason game since 2017.

Bryce Young: It was tough. pic.twitter.com/QyVOS7ufzy — David Newton (@DNewtonespn) January 11, 2026

The Panthers got off to a rough start vs. the Rams. Canales gambled and lost by going for it on fourth down in his own territory on the team’s first series, setting up Los Angeles’ first touchdown. Late in the first quarter, Young threw an interception. Carolina was down 14-0 early in the second quarter. The team would come roaring back, twice taking leads in the fourth quarter. However, Ejiro Evero’s defensive unit wound up allowing 411 total yards in the three-point defeat.

Nevertheless, Young showed his moxie in each of the team’s clashes with Sean McVay’s talented squad. In the two meetings, he combined to connect on 36 of his 60 throws (60.0 percent) for 470 yards and four touchdowns, as well as the aforementioned interception. He also added 47 yards rushing on eight attempts, including Saturday’s 16-yard TD run with 37 seconds remaining before halftime that got Carolina back in the game.

Regardless, it was a tough way to end a promising campaign. However, the Panthers certainly have something to build on.

- Enjoy more free Panthers coverage with Carolina Panthers on SI -

Bryce Young just played his best half of football yet

Studs and duds from heartbreaking Panthers’ loss in playoffs

Carolina Panthers takeaways from painful playoff loss