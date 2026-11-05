Bryce Young's Reported Extension Update is Bad News for Panthers

The Carolina Panthers' season through seven games has been a roller coaster. With that, so has Bryce Young's. Sitting at 3-4, there have been major highs and, more recently, major lows. Young hasn't been the clear worst piece of Carolina's latest struggles, but he hasn't elevated Carolina to make up for roster deficiencies.

Through the first five games of the season, Young was playing as well as almost any QB in the league. Leading the league in passing yards per game, had an exceptional touchdown-to-interception ratio, and looked as poised as ever.

Young was the only QB throwing for over 300 yards per game, but after a two-game skid, that number has dropped. It was exactly how he needed to start the season because, as most football fans know, Young has a multi-year contract extension looming

Entering the 2026 season, Carolina opted not to extend Young and instead exercised his fifth-year option. That move by GM Dan Morgan and the Panthers' move signaled that Young would have to go out and earn a lucrative, multi-year deal to solidify him as the long-term QB1.

Now with almost half the season in the books, there is intel and updates on the status of Young's long-term future.

NFL Insider Says There's Progress Made in Bryce Young's Extension.

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NBC Sports' Mike Florio gave updates on both Bryce Young and CJ Stroud. The top two picks in the 2023 NFL Draft, both of whom have had low moments in their careers, are awaiting new contracts.

When mentioning Young, Florio leans toward him getting an extension worth more than $50 million annually. It's a steep price tag, but thats where the QB market is if Young is going to be locked in long-term.

Florio even said that he "caught wind" of Carolina trending towards granting Young that huge contract

“As to Bryce Young, we’ve recently caught wind of chatter that the Panthers are “far down the road” toward signing him to a second deal in excess of $50 million per year” https://t.co/EIgSWogpw3 — Josh Norris (@JoshNorris) November 4, 2026

There are two sides to the argument over whether Young deserves a massive contract. This season has already shown both sides of that argument to a degree.

Why Carolina Needs to Remain Hesitant on Bryce Young Extension

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Young hasn't been nearly as efficient through the last two weeks, which has dropped his completion percentage for the season down to 58.7%, thats 29th in the NFL.

On the flip side, Young is still eighth in total passing yards, with 1921 through seven games. The argument against Young being the problem is that he's been pressured constantly behind a depleted offensive line.

Carolina's offensive line ranks 31st in pass-block win rate. Young has been pressured 64 times this season; that's the second most in the league. That said, there are certainly other problems than the QB himself.

However, over $50 million per year means that Young must be productive even in dire situations. The Panthers need a QB who can keep the offense steady despite injuries or poor offensive line play. So far, Young still has to show he can do that week to week.

Young is clearly a starting-level talent, but if Carolina commits to him long-term, it will hinder the roster's flexibility. By the end of this season, there should be no doubt that Young can carry a heavy burden.

Young has been solid this season and has clearly improved, but if this season continues to go in the wrong way, then there has to be a heavy evaluation of the QB first and foremost.

This isn't to say that Young and Carolina can't turn this around, but right now there should be no inclination one way or the other of what happens after this season.