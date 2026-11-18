The Carolina Panthers' first win since October 18th wasn't pretty; the offense managed just 20 points and just 200 passing yards from Bryce Young. That doesn't mean Young had a bad performance against the Saints; it just wasn't spectacular.

Panthers OnSI's Mark Livingston gave Young a C+ for his performance against New Orleans, doing just enough to secure a win. Chuba Hubbard carried the Panthers on Sunday, having the best game of his career. Hubbard posted 172 scrimmage yards, and both of Carolina's touchdowns

It's a game where penalties were the biggest talking point for Carolina afterward, and it's certainly not the first time a Panthers game has been defined by penalties.

After each week, various power rankings will be released, and teams will be ranked accordingly based on their weekend results and their performance throughout the entire season thus far. The Panthers rose on basically every power ranking one can find, yet, there's still major skepticism, and rightfully so.

Panthers Rise in Latest Power Rankings, but Not Without Caution

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Bleacher Report dropped its Week 11 NFL power rankings on Monday, and those rankings featured the Panthers rising to No. 16, a two-spot improvement from last week's No. 18 slot.

In explaining Carolina's ranking, the win itself matters most, but Bleacher Report's Moe Moton remains aware that the Panthers have a low ceiling. His argument focuses on Bryce Young's dip in production; since Week 6, Young has dropped from top-two in passing yards per game to now being No. 6.

Another point that Moton pointed to, the offensive line has crumbled, and that's a major reason that the Carolina passing game isn't thriving like it was for the first month of the season.

Carolina has surrendered at least 3 sacks per game in the last four weeks. Expanding on that point, Rasheed Walker is among the league leaders in pressures allowed at left tackle, with 45 surrendered so far.

The Panthers have to find more consistency in the pass blocking, the first four weeks of the season, Carolina posted over 30 points three out of four games, and Young was sacked 10 times in those four weeks.

Carolina hasn't scored more than 30 points since Week 4 against Detroit. Since Week 7, another four-game stretch, Young has been sacked 17 times, including back-to-back games where he was sacked 5+ times.

It may sound repetitive, it may be beating a broken drum, but the offensive inconsistency truly begins and ends up front.