Bleacher Report's Brent Sobleski has been tracking the play of Panthers quarterback Bryce Young throughout the season. Following Carolina's 20-17 victory over the New Orleans Saints on Sunday, Sobleski gave Young a C+ grade for his performance against the Saints. Young threw for 200 yards on 17-of-30 passing with no touchdowns and no interceptions in the win.

Bryce Young's C+ Grade Doesn't Tell the Whole Story

Nov 8, 2026; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; Carolina Panthers quarterback Bryce Young (9) passes the ball in the fourth quarter at Bank of America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

A huge part of why the Panthers were able to win was the offense's final two possessions, according to Sobleski. Carolina was able to go 98 yards and score 10 points on the final two possessions. On the first of those two drives, Young threw a pair of passes to Chuba Hubbard for 29 and 34 yards, setting up the running back for a 1-yard touchdown run to give Carolina a 17-14 lead with 1:49 left in the game.

After the Saints had tied the game up with a field goal on their next drive, the Panthers' offense got the ball back with a chance to win the game. After moving down the field for a potential long field goal, a pass interference penalty was called on Kool-Aid McKinstry. Fitzgerald made the 54-yard field goal as time expired to give the Panthers the win.

Despite his subpar numbers against the Saints, the Panthers' passing attack still needs to improve. Young threw no touchdowns on the day, but did not turn the ball over in the win. His connection with Hubbard on the late touchdown drive was key in the Panthers' win.

While Young received a C+ grade against the Saints, the grade does not completely reflect his play throughout the season. He has had some ugly games, but has also shown the ability to be a very competent passer on numerous occasions. He needs to continue to build on those better performances and display his ability to play at that level on a more consistent basis.

Panthers Need More From Young Moving Forward

Nov 15, 2026; New Orleans, Louisiana, USA; Carolina Panthers quarterback Bryce Young (9) drops back to pass against the New Orleans Saints in the first half at Caesars Superdome. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Carolina is still in the thick of things in the NFC South, but the Panthers need more from quarterback Bryce Young. Even when things aren't going well, the offense needs to keep moving, and Young is a big part of that. There is still plenty of room for Young to grow as a passer, and Carolina needs to see more consistency from him as the season continues.

There have been some great moments this season, but the Panthers need to see that talent more consistently.

On SI previously took a look at Bryce Young's recent statistical regression, but that doesn't mean that the Panthers' quarterback has completely stopped growing as a player this season. There are plenty of games left for Young to prove that he can be a more consistent quarterback for the Carolina Panthers.