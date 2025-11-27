Bryce Young speaks up about the emoji Rico Dowdle posted on X

Following the Monday Night Football (MNF) game, Rico Dowdle was upset and frustrated with both the play calling and the loss. The running backs were performing well but were inexplicably given only nine combined carries.

This led to confusion, notably for Dowdle, regarding the team's lack of commitment to the successful running game. He led all running backs by averaging 6.3 yards per carry, including Christian McCaffrey. After the game, tweeted a confused emoji to express his disappointment with how things went.





Yesterday, he told the media that head coach Dave Canales had addressed the team and taken responsibility for not running the ball more.

Asked if he was satisfied with Canales response, Dowdle was clear. "I'm definitely satisfied. I mean, it's understandable. Everybody knows he took ownership of us. We take ownership as a team. We gotta do that to balance the game out."

After Canales and Rico spoke, it was time for Bryce Young to address the issue. "Yeah, [the conversation] wasn't about that specifically. Rico is competitive and obviously wants to win. We always want to win. We didn't get that done. We all have a competitive spirit. We talked about the game and the game plan, and stuff like that is in-house. We don't discuss that on social media, so that'll be our focus."



Bryce once again emphasized teamwork and the importance of discussing these kinds of issues only with teammates and the coaching staff. Canales will have the opportunity on Sunday to show if his apologies will translate into performance on the field and if he won't overcorrect the game plan, as had happened earlier in the season.

