Panthers Training Camp Roster: Full 90-Man Entering Camp (& Who's on the Bubble)

Training camp for the Carolina Panthers is coming. In just a few days, the team will be back in action. While there's certainly preparation for the season, one of the biggest things training camp will do is give coaches a look at who should and should not make the roster.

There are currently 91 players on the roster. The limit is 90, but the Panthers have one international pathway exemption that was opened for Mapalo Mwasa. He is from England, and he's currently on the roster bubble.

So are a lot of players. Below, we've listed all 91 (minus Will Grier since he just retired) and highlighted those on the bubble.

Full Panthers roster and bubble watch for 2026 training camp

Carolina Panthers cornerback Devonta Smith and defensive back Jaylon Guilbeau (41) look at snacks | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Carolina Panthers have a lot of players to sort through in the coming months. Here's everyone who is on the roster with training camp looming in a few days. Bold denotes those we believe to be on the roster bubble, with everyone else being pretty safe.

QB

Bryce Young

Kenny Pickett

Haynes King

RB

Chuba Hubbard

Jonathon Brooks

Trevor Etienne

AJ Dillon

Miles Davis

Anthony Tyus III

WR

Tetairoa McMillan

Jalen Coker

Xavier Legette

Chris Brazzell II

Jimmy Horn Jr.

David Moore

Brycen Tremayne

Dan Chisena

Malick Meiga

John Metchie III

Kobe Prentice

Ja'Seem Reed

Ainias Smith

TE

Tommy Tremble

Mitchell Evans

Ja'Tavion Sanders

Feleipe Franks

James Mitchell

Offensive Line

Rookie Carolina Panthers tackle Monroe Freeling (57) with his fellow linemen during the first day | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

C

Luke Fortner

Sam Hecht

Nick Samac

G

Ja'Tyre Carter

Saahdiq Charles

Joshua Gray

Robert Hunt

Damien Lewis

Chandler Zavala

OT

Monroe Freeling

Taylor Moton

Rasheed Walker

Ikem Ekwonu (likely to land on PUP list,

Stone Forsythe

Isaia Glass

Albert Reese IV

DE

Jared Harrison-Hunte

LaBryan Ray

DT

Derrick Brown

Bobby Brown III

Aaron Hall

Lee Hunter

Cam Jackson

Tywone Malone Jr.

Parker Petersen

Tershawn Wharton (likely to land on PUP list)

LB

Devin Lloyd

Trevin Wallace

Jared Bartlett

Claudin Cherilus

Trevis Gipson

Nick Hampton

Thomas Incoom

Pat Jones II

Jackson Kuwatch

Bam Martin-Scott

Mapalo Mwansa

Maema Njongmeta

Jaelan Phillips

Nic Scourton

Isaiah Smith

Princely Umanmielen

CB

Jaycee Horn

Will Lee III

Mike Jackson

Corey Thornton

Chau Smith-Wade

Akayleb Evans

Tyrek Funderburk

Jaylon Guilbeau

Cam Miller

Michael Reid

Robert Rochell

DeVonta Smith

S

Tre'von Moehrig

Nick Scott

Lathan Ransom

Zakee Wheatley

Demani Richardson

Isaiah Simmons

Specialists

K Ryan Fitzgerald

P Sam Martin

LS JJ Jansen

The Panthers have to take this massive, sprawling list of players and cut it doen to 53 players by Week 1. It's a tall task, especially at certain positions like linebacker and wide receiver. There is inevitably going to be some talent heading to the practice squad.