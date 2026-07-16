Panthers Training Camp Roster: Full 90-Man Entering Camp (& Who's on the Bubble)
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Training camp for the Carolina Panthers is coming. In just a few days, the team will be back in action. While there's certainly preparation for the season, one of the biggest things training camp will do is give coaches a look at who should and should not make the roster.
There are currently 91 players on the roster. The limit is 90, but the Panthers have one international pathway exemption that was opened for Mapalo Mwasa. He is from England, and he's currently on the roster bubble.
So are a lot of players. Below, we've listed all 91 (minus Will Grier since he just retired) and highlighted those on the bubble.
Full Panthers roster and bubble watch for 2026 training camp
The Carolina Panthers have a lot of players to sort through in the coming months. Here's everyone who is on the roster with training camp looming in a few days. Bold denotes those we believe to be on the roster bubble, with everyone else being pretty safe.
QB
- Bryce Young
- Kenny Pickett
- Haynes King
RB
- Chuba Hubbard
- Jonathon Brooks
- Trevor Etienne
- AJ Dillon
- Miles Davis
- Anthony Tyus III
WR
- Tetairoa McMillan
- Jalen Coker
- Xavier Legette
- Chris Brazzell II
- Jimmy Horn Jr.
- David Moore
- Brycen Tremayne
- Dan Chisena
- Malick Meiga
- John Metchie III
- Kobe Prentice
- Ja'Seem Reed
- Ainias Smith
TE
- Tommy Tremble
- Mitchell Evans
- Ja'Tavion Sanders
- Feleipe Franks
- James Mitchell
Offensive Line
- C
- Luke Fortner
- Sam Hecht
- Nick Samac
- G
- Ja'Tyre Carter
- Saahdiq Charles
- Joshua Gray
- Robert Hunt
- Damien Lewis
- Chandler Zavala
- OT
- Monroe Freeling
- Taylor Moton
- Rasheed Walker
- Ikem Ekwonu (likely to land on PUP list,
- Stone Forsythe
- Isaia Glass
- Albert Reese IV
DE
- Jared Harrison-Hunte
- LaBryan Ray
DT
- Derrick Brown
- Bobby Brown III
- Aaron Hall
- Lee Hunter
- Cam Jackson
- Tywone Malone Jr.
- Parker Petersen
- Tershawn Wharton (likely to land on PUP list)
LB
- Devin Lloyd
- Trevin Wallace
- Jared Bartlett
- Claudin Cherilus
- Trevis Gipson
- Nick Hampton
- Thomas Incoom
- Pat Jones II
- Jackson Kuwatch
- Bam Martin-Scott
- Mapalo Mwansa
- Maema Njongmeta
- Jaelan Phillips
- Nic Scourton
- Isaiah Smith
- Princely Umanmielen
CB
- Jaycee Horn
- Will Lee III
- Mike Jackson
- Corey Thornton
- Chau Smith-Wade
- Akayleb Evans
- Tyrek Funderburk
- Jaylon Guilbeau
- Cam Miller
- Michael Reid
- Robert Rochell
- DeVonta Smith
S
- Tre'von Moehrig
- Nick Scott
- Lathan Ransom
- Zakee Wheatley
- Demani Richardson
- Isaiah Simmons
Specialists
- K Ryan Fitzgerald
- P Sam Martin
- LS JJ Jansen
The Panthers have to take this massive, sprawling list of players and cut it doen to 53 players by Week 1. It's a tall task, especially at certain positions like linebacker and wide receiver. There is inevitably going to be some talent heading to the practice squad.
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Zachary Roberts is a journalist with a wide variety of experience covering basketball, golf, entertainment, video games, music, football, baseball, and hockey. He currently covers Charlotte sports teams and has been featured on Sportskeeda, Yardbarker, MSN, and On SI.