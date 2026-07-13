Bryce Young Excels in 1 Area the Carolina Panthers Must Trust Him More

A lot of NFL offenses struggle in the red zone. The Carolina Panthers have consistently struggled in the red zone where the field shrinks since 2023. That year, they converted 50% of trips into scores, and it's been worse in the two years since.

For whatever reason, Dave Canales (and Frank Reich before him) prefers to run the ball when they get close, but that's not always the best plan of action. Obviously, it has led to low scoring rates despite running the ball more than half the time.

Bryce Young, however, is actually really good when throwing the ball into the end zone, which typically happens more often in the red zone. The formula for more success inside the 20 is right there for the taking.

The Panthers have to trust Bryce Young more in the red zone

Carolina Panthers quarterback Bryce Young (9) throws in front of head coach Dave Canales | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

In the seasons with Bryce Young and Dave Canales, the Panthers' offense has been unable to crack the red zone code. They ranked in the bottom third of the NFL in scoring rate in the red zone in both 2024 and 2025.

This is despite boasting a decent run game both years. Chuba Hubbard was really good in 2024 and Rico Dowdle was very good in 2025, but neither were able to capitalize on the run-heavy red-zone tendencies and propel the offense higher.

Bryce Young, on the other hand, has thrived in the limited reps he's gotten when allowed to attack the end zone. According to Warren Sharp, he's among the NFL's most accurate passers when targeting someone in the end zone, which happens a lot more often the closer a team gets.

best accuracy on passes thrown into the end zone in 2025:



1. Joe Burrow

2. Joe Flacco

3. Aaron Rodgers

3. Jaxson Dart

5. Jordan Love

6. Daniel Jones

7. Lamar Jackson

8. Tua Tagovailoa

9. Trevor Lawrence

10. Drake Maye

11. Brock Purdy

12. Bryce Young

13. Sam Darnold

14. Patrick… — Warren Sharp (@SharpFootball) July 9, 2026

He ranked 12th overall, which is ahead of some really good names: Sam Darnold, Patrick Mahomes, Baker Mayfield, Jalen Hurts, Justin Herbert, Josh Allen, C.J. Stroud, Matthew Stafford, and Dak Prescott.

Carolina Panthers quarterback Bryce Young (9) passes the ball in the fourth quarter | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Young probably does not have the volume that those other players do, and the Panthers have probably not trusted him enough to allow that to happen. But in a crucial year when the Panthers need success and to see what Young can do (and with the running game in mediocre shape), it's time to let him throw more in the red zone.

The Panthers need to field a good offense with a former number one overall pick QB and an offensive head coach, and a big improvement can happen if they just let Young throw more into the end zone.

The Panthers have four wideouts over 6'3" and three tight ends over 6'4". Let Young throw it up for them in the end zone. He's more than accurate enough for that.