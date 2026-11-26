Cam Newton is one of the best players in Carolina Panthers history. However, his first year of eligibility for the Pro Football Hall of Fame was not as many predicted it would be.

Newton did not make the list of 52 players to advance in the voting process for the Hall of Fame Class of 2027. This means that, of the former Panthers players, only Steve Smith Sr. is still being considered.

It is definitely strange to see a former face of the NFL not make the first reduction of players being considered for Hall of Fame eligibility. Newton had an outstanding season in 2015 when he was awarded the NFL's MVP and led the Panthers to the Super Bowl after finishing the regular season with a 15-1 record.

Cam Newton's Peak Was Among the Best in NFL History

Former Auburn quarterback Cam Newton cheers on his team from the sideline as Auburn Tigers take on Georgia Bulldogs at Jordan-Hare Stadium in Auburn, Ala. on Saturday, Oct. 11, 2025. Auburn Tigers lead Georgia Bulldogs 10-3 at halftime. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Nevertheless, there are many questions regarding the overall strength and depth of his Hall of Fame credentials. Newton had one of the best seasons of any quarterback in NFL history in 2015. He became the first player to pass for over 30 touchdowns and rush for over 10 touchdowns in the same season.

That year, Newton passed for 3,837 yards with 35 touchdowns and ran for 636 yards with 10 touchdowns. Newton's contributions to the game should be recognized with Hall of Fame consideration.

Newton led the Panthers to a 15-1 record and a Super Bowl appearance. He lost Super Bowl 50 to the Denver Broncos. Newton, known for both passing and running the ball, created many headaches for opposing defenses.

He played at a level that no other quarterback had ever played at before. Newton's stats are very Hall of Fame-worthy.

Newton's Career Numbers Tell a Different Story

Former Auburn Tigers and NFL player Cam Newton joins the sideline as Auburn Tigers take on Baylor Bears in the Aflac Kickoff Game at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Ga. on Saturday, Sept. 5, 2026. Auburn Tigers defeated Baylor Bears 17-16. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Over the course of his 11-year career, he threw for 32,382 yards, 194 touchdowns and 123 interceptions. He also rushed for 5,628 yards and scored 75 touchdowns on the ground.

At the time his career ended, Newton held the record for the most rushing touchdowns by a quarterback with 75. This record has since been broken by Josh Allen of the Buffalo Bills.

The main criticism of Newton's Hall of Fame candidacy is that he played only 148 games. Injuries hampered his career, and he was never able to repeat his MVP season of 2015.

Newton's high peak definitely warrants Hall of Fame consideration. However, his total body of work makes it difficult to make the case for his enshrinement.

Did the Hall of Fame Committee Get It Right?

The Carolina Panthers are expected to release quarterback Cam Newton (1) on Tuesday. Cincinnati Bengals Vs Carolina Panthers Sept 23 Week 3 | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Of the quarterbacks still being considered for the Hall of Fame Class of 2027, only Ken Anderson, Eli Manning and Ben Roethlisberger advanced to the group of 52. Newton did not make that list, despite having won the NFL's MVP award and appeared in a Super Bowl.

Newton wasn't excluded from the final voting stage. He simply didn't make the first reduction. This is especially telling since this is his first year of eligibility.

Many would argue that Newton deserved more consideration, especially when compared to the quarterbacks still under consideration. Newton deserves more consideration than many other candidates, considering his overall influence on the quarterback position as well as his individual accomplishments, which include an NFL MVP award.

Newton had one of the most exciting individual seasons in recent memory, but voters may feel Manning and Roethlisberger have better overall bodies of work to warrant election into the Hall of Fame. Manning won two Super Bowls and was named Super Bowl MVP in both. Roethlisberger won two Super Bowls as well and has better career stats than Manning. In voters' minds, Newton's comparatively short career may also be a negative when considering his candidacy.

It's possible Newton will get another chance to make his case in the future, but for now, voters have indicated they don't consider him to be a front-runner among candidates in this class.

Newton's career is one of the most entertaining and unique in the NFL and, therefore, Hall of Fame-worthy. Whether Newton deserves to be in the Hall of Fame is debatable, but the committee made the right decision for the time being with respect to Newton.

He won't be able to make his case again for quite some time. New voters on the committee may eventually consider Newton's long, productive career and recognize that there is plenty of merit to his candidacy beyond his peak. For now, however, the committee got this one right.