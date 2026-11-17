A much-needed victory. The Carolina Panthers go on the road and steal a win over the division rival New Orleans Saints. The 20-17 win is Carolina's first since Week 6, a road win against the Philadelphia Eagles.

It was a win filled with drama, controversy, and penalties galore for the Panthers. Carolina set a franchise record on Sunday, finishing the game with 17 accepted penalties for 152 yards. The game ended decisively when Jalen Coker drew a pass-interference call that split NFL fans and gave the Panthers field position for a game-winning field goal.

A division win is always crucial, especially in a tightly contested division such as the NFC South. Even if the division is bad- and it is- one of these teams is going to host a Wild Card game, which means the Super Bowl isn't totally out of reach.

After a win that solidified first place in the division, Carolina's Super Bowl odds shifted.

Panthers Super Bowl Odds After 20-17 Victory Over Saints

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Sports Illustrated's Peter Dewey released his NFL power rankings, which are based on Super Bowl odds. These odds aren't just based on the shortest odds, but on which teams have the best value at where they sit on DraftKings Sportsbook.

With that said, the Panthers landed at No. 17 on Dewey's list, one spot ahead of the Dallas Cowboys, and one spot below the New York Giants.

The No. 17 ranking is a jump from last week, when the Panthers were sitting at No. 20, and coming off a third straight loss, in brutal fashion against the Denver Broncos at home. The next highest-ranked team is the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, at No. 20, followed by the Saints at 24 and then the Falcons right behind them at 25.

Panthers Need to Create Separation From the Rest of the NFC South

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Carolina's win over the Saints is their fourth of the season, making them the only team in the NFC South with four wins currently. The NFC South is 5-19 against non division teams, now the Panthers have an opprotunity to improve that record, with a home game against the Baltimore Ravens.

The Ravens will have a slightly shorter week, since they played on Monday Night Football. Baltimore played its first game with new QB Jacoby Brissett, and that first game was a loss to the Los Angeles Chargers, who were 0-8 entering Monday night.

Carolina has to capitalize on an opportunity for back-to-back wins and beat a team that's starting a backup quarterback.