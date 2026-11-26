On Thanksgiving, the NFL reigns supreme. It's been that way forever, and there are more games on the holiday than ever before. You can conceivably sit at the television and watch football the entire day, like it's a Sunday slate.

The Carolina Panthers aren't involved, though. They are going to play a rivalry game on Monday night rather than a holiday game on Thursday. So, Panthers fans will have to settle for the Lions, Cowboys, and other teams.

Have the Panthers ever played on Thanksgiving? Will they play again?

Carolina Panthers fullback Mike Tolbert (35) and quarterback Cam Newton (1) and running back Jonathan Stewart (28) celebrate | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Panthers have played on Thanksgiving once, and it was one of the most iconic games in their history. They dominated the Dallas Cowboys in 2015. The Cowboys, famously, play every Thanksgiving, so beating them on "their day," so to speak, was huge.

The undefeated Panthers won 33-14. Cam Newton threw for 183 yards and added 45 and a touchdown on the ground. The Panthers' defense picked off Tony Romo three times, and Kurt Coleman and Luke Kuechly each returned one for a score.

Perhaps that's why the Panthers haven't been on the holiday since. They crashed the party too hard. For now, that is the lone appearance on Thanksgiving, which is honestly pretty strange. Only the Jacksonville Jaguars (also a 1995 expansion team, weirdly) have never played. Otherwise, the Panthers have the least amount of Thanksgiving games.

Could they play on Thanksgiving again? Absolutely. Someday, they probably will. However, it is very strange that they haven't played on the holiday since 2015. In 11 seasons since then, they've faced the Cowboys six times, yet it never ends up on Thanksgiving.

Carolina Panthers tight end Darren Waller (88) with the ball as Detroit Lions safety Christian Izien (5) defends | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Panthers have faced the Lions six times as well, but it has never been on Thanksgiving. Carolina has also never gotten lucky with being picked as one of the non-guaranteed teams. The Lions and Cowboys play on the day every year, but other teams get picked by the NFL.

So, it stands to reason that one day, you'll be able to watch the Panthers on Thanksgiving. But it is odd that it has been so long since the last one and could be a while. The Panthers will play the NFC North sometimes and get the Lions added to the schedule some years. The same goes for the NFC East and the Cowboys.

So, when that happens, the Panthers might just get lucky and get to grace the Thanksgiving game for the second time in franchise history.