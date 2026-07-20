Carolina Panthers’ Best and Worst Offseason Move in 2026

The rookies report on Tuesday and the veterans the following day. It’s back to the practice field for Dave Canales’s Carolina Panthers. The short-lived offensive coordinator of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers inherited a 2-15 team in 2024 and led them to three more wins for a 5-12 mark.

This past season, there were three more victories. And while there still hasn’t been an above-.500 campaign since a 11-5 finish in 2017, the arrow appears to be pointing upwards for a franchise won the NFC South this past season albeit with an 8-9 resume.

Since being promoted to president of football operations/general manager Dan Morgan, the former star linebacker for the organization has improved the roster in a big way. Here is a look at the team’s top acquisition this season, along with a somewhat-questionable move.

Panthers’ Best Offseason Move: Drafting DT Lee Hunter

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Morgan opened up the checkbook in March to sign pass-rusher Jaelan Phillips (4 years, $120 million) and 2025 Pro Bowl linebacker Devin Lloyd (3 years, $42 million) away from the Philadelphia Eagles and Jacksonville Jaguars, respectively.

The former played in a combined 18 games in 2025 (including playoffs) with the Dolphins and Birds, this after missing a combined 22 contests with Miami from 2023-24. He and Nic Scourton gives defensive coordinator Ejiro Evero a pair of pass-rushing bookends that could get better as the season wears on.

The versatile Lloyd did a lot of everything for the eventual AFC South champions, and was tied for second in the league with five interceptions.

Friendly reminder that Lee Hunter is 6’3, 320 pounds and can move like this 😭



Most underrated addition of the offseason. 🔥#Panthers #KeepPounding pic.twitter.com/uXGyPfFt1Y — SleeperPanthers (@SleeperCarolina) July 18, 2026

However, the choice here is Hunter, a second-round pick from Texas Tech who brings a lot of size (6’3 1/2”, 318) and aggressiveness that should make a big difference up front. The Panthers allowed an NFL-worst 179.8 yards rushing in 2024, and that improved to 123.3 yards per outing this past season. But Evero’s defense struggled to stop the run during the second half of 2025. Hunter and veteran Derrick Brown should make life easier for Carolina’s front seven.

Panthers’ Worst Offseason Move: Re-signing S Nick Scott

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Last offseason, Morgan upgraded the safety room by signing Tre’von Moehrig away from the Las Vegas Raiders. He finished third on the team in defensive stops and helped improved the run defense. He also used a fourth-round pick on Ohio State safety Lathan Ransom.

Scott actually started all 17 games and the playoffs for Canales’s club this past season and finished second on the club with 109 defensive tackles (9 stops in the playoff loss to the Rams), but has produced very few big plays during his brief stay in Charlotte. He has a total of two takeaways in two seasons (28 games, including playoffs) since joining the Panthers in 2024.

He inked a one-year deal this offseason to return, but it will be interesting to see how training camp unfolds—especially with rookie Zakee Wheatley (5b-Penn State) lurking.