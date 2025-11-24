Carolina Panthers announce 2 roster moves going into huge Monday Night Football game

This will surely put them over the top. The Carolina Panthers have announced a pair of moves going into tonight's game with the San Francisco 49ers on ESPN's presentation of Monday Night Football.

The Panthers are 6-5 and have a chane to take first place in the NFC South thanks to Tampa's loss to the Los Angeles Rams last night.

Heading into the game, the Panthers have announced the following roster moves.

Panthers Week 12 roster moves

- Elevated from PS: RB/KR Deejay Dallas

- Elevated from PS: LB Krys Barnes

The Barnes elevation makes perfect sense, as the Panthers are about down to their last bullet at the inside linebacker postions. Trevin Wallace and Christian Rozeboom have both been ruled out for tonight's game, so it'll be Barnes starting next to special teamer Claudin Cherelus at this spot.

The Dallas move is a bit of a mystery, to be honest. He has yet to really impress in his brief action with the Panthers, nor his short time in Arizona, or the extensive streak he got in Seattle. Dallas' best skillset may be as a kick returner, but if so he's taking snaps from rookie Trevor Etienne, who's shown more promise in this area.

In any case, if the Panthers can overcome their short hand at linebacker it'll be a huge step towards an upset.

