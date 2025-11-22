Christian McCaffrey reveals how he felt about getting traded by Carolina Panthers
The Carolina Panthers are headed out to the west coast to face the San Francisco 49ers on Monday Night Football.
They will find a familiar face waiting for them, as former Carolina superstar Christian McCaffrey is healthy again and the centerpiece of Kyle Shanahan's talented offense.
Earlier this week McCaffrey spoke with Carolina media and was asked about the blockbuster trade that sent him to San Francisco three years ago. Here's what he had to say, per Joe Person at The Athletic.
Christian McCaffrey on trade
“Getting traded to San Fran, it opened my eyes to so much. It was a massive blessing. What I learned during that whole process about myself was incredible... But it was also a bittersweet moment for me. I loved Charlotte. I loved Carolina. It’s where I still have a home. And I loved my teammates, and I was a captain on that team. So it’s weird when you get traded in the middle of the year."
Even though the Niners' run game isn't that good - they rank 27th in rushing yards per game going into Week 12 - that hasn't stopped McCaffrey from putting up his usual video game numbers. McCaffrey leads the NFL in yards from scrimmage (1,439).
The Panthers have also dramatically improved in run defense, going from 32nd last season to 17th this year.
However, it's what McCaffrey does as a receiver that separates him from the crowd at his position - and what makes him particularly dangerous to the Panthers' defense.
Shanahan has made a living of putting off-ball linebackers into conflict in coverage, and with Carolina potentially missing both starters at that spot, you can bet that he's going to drive that advantage even more than usual.
