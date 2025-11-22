Why Panthers QB Bryce Young is one of NFL's biggest sleepers for Week 12
Heading into last week's game against the Atlanta Falcons, we wrote that Bryce Young had better start throwing the ball like we all know that he's capable of if he's going to finally secure his position as the Carolina Panthers' franchise quarterback.
Young responded by having the best game of his NFL career so far, racking up a new team-record 448 passing yard on an Atlanta defense that had allowed fewere passing yards than any other team in the league this year.
Now all Young has to do is do it again, and this week offers a good opportunity in front of a national audience. According to Gary Davenport at Bleacher Report, Young is one of the top fantasy football sleepers in Week 12.
Bryce Young sleeper vs. 49ers
"Young may have been replaced by an extraterrestrial pod-person—it's the easiest way to explain his 448-yard explosion last week against one of the stingiest pass defenses in the NFL in the Atlanta Falcons. Now he takes on a 49ers team that ranks 30th in defensive success rate and has surrendered the ninth-most fantasy points per game to quarterbacks."
The numbers may be in his favor, but this is also uncharted territory for Bryce Young and the rest of these Panthers, who haven't played in a big game under the lights yet in their careers.
Head coach Dave Canales will also be put to the test as he matches wits with 49ers coach Kyle Shanahan, one of the best offensive minds in the game.
- Enjoy more free Panthers coverage with Carolina Panthers on SI -
How Panthers QB Bryce Young reacted to Cam Newton’s vote of confidence
What Christian McCaffrey said about his mutual respect with Jaycee Horn
NFL insider: Panthers deserve credit for rebuild, but how rebuilt are they?
Mina Kimes on the one thing she knows about the Carolina Panthers