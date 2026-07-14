Why Devin Lloyd is the Most Important Panthers Newcomer Over Jaelan Phillips

The Carolina Panthers went all-in this offseason. After a surprising playoff appearance thanks to a division title, the Panthers decided it was time to push the rebuild into full throttle, spending an exorbitant amount of money in free agency.

The vast majority of that money, much to the chagrin of those hoping to see a huge leap from Bryce Young, went to the defense. In fact, the majority of the offseason moves went to improving the defense yet again.

Jaelan Phillips, Devin Lloyd, Lee Hunter, and Will Lee all have a chance to be very impactful newcomers. Most would put the "most important" label on Phillips, and for good reason. This pass rush has been awful for a while.

But perhaps Phillips isn't the most important newcomer. Maybe it's Lloyd instead.

Devin Lloyd might be the key newcomer for the Carolina Panthers

Jacksonville Jaguars linebacker Devin Lloyd (0) looks on after a game against the Carolina Panthers | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

There is a lot of risk in the Jaelan Phillips addition. The Panthers signed him for $30 million a year, and he's had injury issues and problems turning pressures into sacks. There's a good chance he busts.

That's something SI's Matt Verderame pointed out in his preview of the Panthers. Phillips is the offseason move he believes won't work out. But the Devin Lloyd signing, conversely, is something he loves.

"Adding Lloyd might be one of the steals of the offseason, provided he can keep up his 2025 level," Verderame wrote. That is, of course, a huge provision, since the analyst also noted that Lloyd was trending towards bust status before breaking out as a Second-Team All-Pro.

Verderame concluded, "While Carolina’s $42 million investment in Lloyd isn’t meager, it’s also nowhere near the cost for Phillips, an edge rusher with myriad questions (more on that below). If Lloyd has truly leveled up and didn’t have a fluke season, his signing will be a wise move."

Lost in the shuffle is the fact that, while the lack of a pass rush was certainly more impactful, Carolina's linebacker play was not far behind. It was a massive detriment to this team last year, perhaps shamefully so given the team's history at the position.

Nevertheless, adding Lloyd is huge. He was seen as the best available linebacker this offseason, and the Panthers got him for less than expected after spending a fortune on Phillips. If he can provide play up to his 2025 level, then every level of Carolina's defense will improve.

He's not an elite blitzer, but his coverage skills will improve the middle-of-field coverage while also giving the defensive line more time to get home. His run-stopping skills will prevent big runs, cleaning up the rest of the defense.

He could be an all-encompassing linebacker that raises everyone's play, which is why he might be the most important newcomer.