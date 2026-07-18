3 Panthers Defenders Have Carolina Poised to Surge in 2026

Dave Canales’s first season with the Carolina Panthers in 2024 featured a record-setting performance. Yes, it was in a 17-game campaign, but his 5-12 not only allowed the most total yards and rushing yards in the league, the Panthers gave up a single-season NFL record 534 points.

Carolina’s defense made some slight improvement this past season

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In 2025, Canales’s club overcame a 1-3 start to finish 8-9 while winning the NFC South. Defensive coordinator Ejiro Evero’s unit certainly made some strides. Carolina finished 16th in the NFL in total defense, improved to 20th vs. the run, and gave up 40 offensive touchdowns—compared to 59 offensive TDs the previous year.

Last offseason, the defensive newcomers included defensive linemen Tershawn Wharton and Bobby Brown III, edge rusher Patrick Jones II (who missed the majority of the season), safety Tre’von Moehrig, and 2025 second-round pick Nic Scourton.

Panthers added three defenders that should be difference makers

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This offseason, general manager Dan Morgan upped the ante by signing pass-rusher Jaelan Phillips (Eagles) and linebacker Devin Lloyd (Jaguars) to lucrative deals. Morgan also used a second-round pick in April’s draft on defensive tackle Lee Hunter.

Moe Moton of Bleacher Report selected five NFL teams that based on their offseason additions will wind up with the most improved defenses in the NFL (Moton points out that his choices exclude clubs that finished in the Top 5 in points permitted and total yards allowed per game). And Canales’s reigning NFC South champions made the list.

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“Lloyd is coming off his first Pro Bowl season and made the Second Team All-Pro list…,” said Moton. “He’s an established three-down defender who can make game-changing plays on any given down. The Panthers didn’t have a player finish with more than five sacks last season. If Phillips stays healthy, he should lead Carolina in that stat category…”

Devin Lloyd, Jaelan Phillips, and Lee Hunter will make their presence felt

The former Jaguars’ first-round pick did a lot of everything for the AFC South champions. Lloyd finished tied for the second in the league with five interceptions.

Jaelan Phillips 53 TKL, 5 SCK, 1 FF 2025 Season Highlights.



Newest Panthers Edge Rusher.pic.twitter.com/6O75bu7Lrq https://t.co/ytX4x1HLxy — Football Performances (@NFLPerformances) March 9, 2026

Phillips is also a former first-rounder. His career with the Dolphins began in 2021 with promise, but he suffered through two injury-prone campaigns in which he missed a combined 22 games from 2023-24. He was dealt to the Eagles during the ’25 season. Including the Birds’ playoff clash with the 49ers, he played in 18 total contests.

“Carolina also added Hunter in the second round of the draft,” explained Moton, “At 6’3”, 318 pounds, he can shoot gaps to make plays behind the line of scrimmage, especially on run downs…Derrick Brown and Hunter can be a game-wrecking duo on the interior of the defensive line.”

All arrows seem to be pointing up for Evero’s unit, and his fourth season at the helm of this group could add up to some big things for the franchise.