Carolina Panthers' Biggest Draft Needs and Most Likely Picks in Rounds 2 & 3

The Carolina Panthers did, as much as we might not love it, address one major need in the NFL draft's first round. By selecting Monroe Freeling, they've given themselves insurance at tackle and set themselves up for the looming future with Ikem Ekwonu and Rasheed Walker

That doesn't address the biggest holes, and it certainly doesn't address all of them. Fortunately, there are six rounds to go, and the second and third this evening will have plenty of excellent options for those holes. What are they and which prospects can help?

Remaining Panthers' holes after NFL draft first round

Carolina Panthers general manager Dan Morgan during the 2026 NFL Annual League Meeting | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

The Panthers no longer need a tackle, although we can't rule out drafting one later on. For now, though, it's likely they'll skip that. The remaining needs are as follows, ranked in order of importance:

Safety Wide receiver Tight end Linebacker Center Edge rusher Cornerback

There is one remaining starter spot that's theoretically up for grabs, and it's the safety spot beside Tre'von Moehrig. It's currently Nick Scott's spot, but that hardly feels like a sure thing.

Since the Panthers passed on Makai Lemon, they still need a wide receiver. Since Kenyon Sadiq was not even available, they still need a tight end. They might've drafted him if they'd had the chance, but the New York Jets jumped them.

The Panthers need a linebacker, and they love Jacob Rodriguez and Anthony Hill Jr., two second-round prospects that could very much be in play at 51 (or earlier after trading up).

Most Likely Picks

Texas Longhorns linebacker Anthony Hill Jr. (0) looks on during the game | Jerome Miron-Imagn Images

As mentioned, we feel it is incredibly likely that the Panthers will draft one of Jacob Rodriguez or Anthony Hill Jr. with their second-round pick. They won't fall to the third round, and Dan Morgan likes them both, and he's a former linebacker.

As for the pass-catcher department, look for Eli Stowers to be in play for Carolina in the second round if the linebackers are not on the board. He's considered the second-best tight end prospect in the entire draft.

On the defensive back side, both AJ Haulcy and Treydan Stukes are very plausible options. Stukes is a second-round prospect in all likelihood, but Haulcy may slip to the third round and be an ideal addition at 83 overall.

Other potential prospect names to watch include:

Texas A&M G Chase Bisontis

Tennessee WR Chris Brazzell II

Georgia LB CJ Allen

Clemson EDGE TJ Parker

Ohio State TE Max Klare

Florida C Jake Slaughter

Oklahoma WR Deion Burks

NC State TE Justin Joly

Duke C Brian Parker II

Texas A&M IDL Tyler Onyedim

Florida OT Austin Barber

Most of these wouldn't require a trade up, but if the Panthers do move up, Avieon Terrell, Emmanuel McNeil-Warren, and Jermod McCoy could be of interest in round two.