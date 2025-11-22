Carolina Panthers coach Dave Canales shares 3 big injury updates going into MNF
The San Francisco 49ers have lost some huge pieces to season-end injuries, including Fred Warner and Nick Bosa. That makes Monday night's matchup betwen the Niners and the Carolina Panthers a bit more even than it normally would but, but the Panthers are missing some key personnel, too.
While the final official injury report for Week 12 isn't out just yet, head coach Dave Canales filled reporters in on the key details earlier today at the team facility.
Specifically, inside linebackers Trevin Wallace and Christian Rozeboom will both be out this week. Additionally, starting center Cade Mays is also out against the 49ers.
Claudin Cherelus took over the green dot role for the Panthers' defense last week when Rozeboom went down, and Canales says he'll once again take over. Krys Barnes will also be elevated from the practice squad for this week's game.
It's never a good time to be missing starting linebackers, but it's especially bad this week, as the 49ers' offense under Kyle Shanahan is a known offender for picking on linebackers.
The absence of Mays might be an even bigger deal, though. Carolina's offensive line has consistently taken a step back this season when it's Austin Corbett starting at center rather than Mays.
