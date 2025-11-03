Panthers coach Dave Canales shares thought process going into NFL trade deadline
We are now exactly 24 hours removed from the NFL's 2025 trade deadline. When it comes to the Carolina Panthers, it's not exactly clear what the plan is this year.
Last year, it was an easy call to sell at the deadline, and they were able to unload Jonathan Mingo for a fourth-round pick and got at least a bag of Reeses Pieces in exchange for Diontae Johnson.
This year, the Panthers could go either way. At 5-4 there's no cause to go into firesale mode, and they don't have a ton of tradeable assets, in any case. Then again, the NFC race is extremely crowded this year - and the gap between Carolina and the teams currently on pace for a playoff spot is pretty big.
When head coach Dave Canales spoke with reporters earlier today, he shared a little bit of the organization's thought process going into the trade deadline.
We don't have much to go on for Dan Morgan's run as general manager. However, so far he has proven very reluctant to part with draft picks - in fact he hasn't traded a single one away since taking the job nearly two years ago.
While valuing draft picks is a good thing in the long run, it also makes it difficult to improve your roster in the middle of a season when negotiating with teams that are looking to sell and stockpile picks for the future.
As for their roster needs, pass rushing firepower has to be first and second on the list. Carolina has only had one strong game in this area and ranks 26th in sacks going into Week 10.
The Panthers also could use an upgrade at safety over Nick Scott and another cornerback who can play either the boundary or the slot.
Offensively, the biggest need isn't difficult to sus out, either. Rookie receiver Tetairoa McMillan is dominating Carolina's passing game, with 32 more targets and and nearly 400 more receiving yards than any other player on the roster.
The problem here is that Xavier Legette is simply not pulling his weight as a WR2 - and certainly not producing what you'd hope for from a first-round pick. Legette is one of a couple names that might be on the trade block, as a result.
The only other player that really makes sense to shop is running back Chuba Hubbard, who signed a four-year contract just a season ago. However, the ascension of surprise superstar Rico Dowdle has made Hubbard expendable - and the Panthers have to at least consider any offers with him involved.
