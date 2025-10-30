Verdict shows Panthers officially fleeced Cowboys in 2024 NFL trade deadline deal
By now Carolina Panthers fans know as well as anyone that some organizations are run better than others. While it may seem like there's nobody beneath the Panthers in this department, the record says otherwise.
If nothing else, the New York Jets have a worse record since David Tepper bought the team - and there's at least one other owner who's completely clueless and hasn't yet learned to step back from the day to day operations and let football people run things.
That would be Jerry Jones of the Dallas Cowboys, who's blessed with an enormous fortune and a willigness to spend it to improve his team. Otherwise, he hasn't accomplished anything since forcing former head coach Jimmy Johnson out in the 90s.
If you need proof look no further than the Micah Parsons trade, in which the Green Bay Packers fleeced the Cowboys for their best asset just before the regular season began and cemented themselves as a serious NFC contender.
The Panthers also robbed Dallas blind in a deal just before last year's trade deadline.
Here's Mike Jones from the Athletic delivering the verdict that the Panthers won the Jonathan Mingo trade, hands down.
"Wasted move. Mingo made a minimal impact, recording five catches for 46 yards and no touchdowns in eight games."
While the Cowboys have gotten exactly nothing out of Mingo, the Panthers managed to get a fourth-round draft pick in the deal, while sending over a late seventh-rounder as part of the trade.
Using that pick from the Cowboys, the Panthers selected running back/kick returner Trevor Etienne out of Georgia.
Etienne is down pretty far in Carolina's running back rotation, especially now that Rico Dowdle is Walter Payton.
However, Etienne is starting to make a name for himself on special teams. Etienne enjoyed a breakout game as a returner in the win over the Jets, posting a 45-yard kickoff return and a 15-yard punt return, as well.
That's a modest bit of production from a rookie, but compared to what they were getting out of Mingo it's a bonanza.
Maybe the Panthers can convince the Cowboys to take Hunter Renfrow off their hands this year - getting even a seventh-round pick in return would qualify as highway robbery.
