Carolina Panthers get surprise assist from rivals in NFC South race

The Carolina Panthers are in first place for the first time this season after the New Orleans Saints beat the Tampa Bay Buccaneers 24-20 in Week 14 action.

The Panthers are on bye this week and they are staying at 7-6. The Buccaneers are also 7-6 after losing to the Saints. Despite playing at home against the two-win Saints, the Bucs were unable to pull out a win inside the friendly confines of Raymond James Stadium.

Even though the Panthers move up to first place in the NFC South this week, they are far from out of the woods in what will be a very tight race in the final four weeks of the season.

Panthers get help in NFC South, but a long road awaits

The Panthers play the Bucs twice in Weeks 16 and 18 in two games that will likely decide which team will make it to the playoffs out of the division.

The Bucs proved in their loss to the Saints that they are not the same team that they have been over the last several years. It was a rainy environment in Tampa Bay, but that does not excuse their poor performance against a New Orleans team that has not looked good all year long.

Saints rookie quarterback Tyler Shough had two rushing touchdowns and 55 yards on the ground, while Devin Neal also scored in place of starting running back Alvin Kamara.

The Buccaneers ran for 179 yards on the ground but they could not find the end zone frequently against the Saints defense. Bucky Irving caught a pass from Baker Mayfield in the first half, while Sean Tucker scored from one yard out in the third quarter, but the Bucs still lost by four points.

The Panthers return to the field in Week 15 against the NFC South rival Saints, who are hot after knocking the Bucs out of first place on the road. Kickoff is scheduled for Sunday at 4:25 p.m. ET inside Caesars Superdome. Fans can watch the game on FOX or stream it on the NFL app.

