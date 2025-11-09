Carolina Panthers get positive update on Tetairoa McMillan's status vs. Saints
The Carolina Panthers got a scare on Friday's injury report when rookie wide receiver Tetairoa McMillan suddenly popped up with a hamstring issue and was listed as questionable for today's game against the New Orleans Saints.
Here's what head coach Dave Canales had to say about McMillan's status for this week when he last spoke with reporters following Friday's practice.
Not counting starting quarterback Bryce Young, McMillan is probably the one player that Carolina's offense absolutely cannot afford to lose - even against the 1-8 Saints.
However, we got a positive update on McMillan this morning, courtesy of a report from Adam Schefter at ESPN. He says that McMillan is expected to play.
This is good news, because for all intents and purposes, McMillan is the Pathers' entire passing game. Heading into Week 10, he leads all Carolina pass-catchers in targets - totaling 69 so far compared to Xavier Legette's second-place 37.
McMillan also leads the team in receiving yards by a massive margin, totaling 558 yards, compared to just 181 for Legette - who's also a distant second in this department.
One area he hasn't been able to separate himself from the herd in is in touchdowns, where he's tied with several other players for the team lead with two on the season, both of which came in Week 6 against the Dallas Cowboys.
Today should be a good opportunity for McMillan to add to that total. The Saints rank 24th in fantasy points allowed to opposing wide receivers.
- Enjoy more free Panthers coverage with Carolina Panthers on SI -
Predicting next 4 games on Panthers’ schedule after stunning upset
Is Rico Dowdle the best running back in the entire NFL right now?
Panthers doing something only one other team has in last 55 years
Micah Parsons throws shade at Bryce Young after Panthers’ win