Carolina Panthers Have 2 Major Breakout Candidates Brewing

There's no better time than Summer to speculate who could break out for each team in the NFL in 2026. The Carolina Panthers have plenty of candidates on both sides of the ball who could skyrocket in 2026.

From a national perspective, the list of Panthers who could break out is shorter than that of the die-hard Carolina fans or local media. Even so, certain Panthers seem certain to ascend quickly, and Panthers fans aren't the only ones who think so.

NFL Analyst Names Two Panthers Who Can Breakout in 2026

Nov 30, 2025; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; A view of a Carolina Panthers helmet on the field before the game against the Los Angeles Rams at Bank of America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images | Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images

Sports Illustrated's Eva Geitheim dropped her list of breakout candidates for each team in the NFL. Some teams had one player mentioned, while others had multiple. As for the Carolina Panthers, Geitheim brought up two players, one on each side of the ball.

Jalen Coker, Wide Receiver

Jun 9, 2026; Charlotte, NC, USA; Carolina Panthers wide receiver Jalen Coker (18) reaches for the catch during the first day of mini camp at Bank of America Stadium practice facility. Mandatory Credit: Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images | Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images

The first being WR standout Jalen Coker. Coker had a mini breakout in the final six games of the 2025 season, which was capped off by the game of his life in the NFC Wild Card matchup against the LA Rams. In the last six games of the season, Coker totaled 438 receiving yards. To put that in perspective, six-game yardage is on pace for a 1,241-yard season.

Jalen Coker finished the season with a type of stretch that Pro-Bowlers have. Now, after playing like an elite receiver, Coker earned a long-term extension and is locked in with Carolina for the next three years at least. With a full offseason of starter reps and being healthy, Jalen Coker can set the league on fire in 2026.

Nic Scourton, EDGE

Oct 26, 2025; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; Carolina Panthers linebacker Nic Scourton (11) runs on to the field before the game at Bank of America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn Images | Bob Donnan-Imagn Images

The breakout candidate on the defensive side is Nic Scourton. This is the rightful choice amongst the defense, Jaelan Phillips or Devin Lloyd could have great years, but the league knows theyre capable of high production. Nic Scourton is entering just his second season, and now has a much more complete defense alongside him.

Scourton was the only bright spot on Carolina's awful pass rush in 2025. Scourton finished the year with five sacks and one forced fumble; Scourton's sack total led the team as a whole. Now Scourton has some reinforcements, and won't be the focal point of the scouting report for the Panthers pass rush, that would be Jaelan Phillips.

Phillips, of course, signed with the Panthers via free agency, and adds some much-needed top-end talent and a second great edge rusher next to Scourton. Phillips' pressure rate should create opportunities for Scourton to find sacks throughout the season. Not as well-known as Jalen Coker, but Scourton has all the tools to break out and help Carolina's defense become a top unit.