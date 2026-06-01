Panthers Young Players, Jalen Coker, Nic Scourton, Are Poised to Become Stars

Every year in the NFL, there are breakout stars, players who come out of nowhere or make significant jumps in production from one year to the next. The Carolina Panthers breakout star from 2025 is gone, as Rico Dowdle departed in free agency to join the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Now the Panthers have to find their new breakout star, and luckily for both offensive coordinator Brad Izdik and defensive coordinator Eljiro Evero, there are breakout candidates on both sides of the ball for Carolina.

NFL Analyst Names Breakout Candidates for Carolina Panthers

Jan 10, 2026; Charlotte, NC, USA; Carolina Panthers wide receiver Jalen Coker (18) makes a catch against the Los Angeles Rams in the second half during the NFC Wild Card Round game at Bank of America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn Images | Bob Donnan-Imagn Images

Bleacher Report's Kristopher Knox released his list of every NFL team's biggest positional battle and potential breakout stars. When discussing the Panthers, two names came to mind: Jalen Coker on the offense, and Nic Scourton on the defense. Knox is absolutely right to have these two as the breakout candidates.

Starting with Jalen Coker, who went undrafted in 2024 and had sort of a mini breakout at the end of the 2025 season, and ending the year as the second leading receiver behind the Panthers Offensive Rookie of the Year, Tetairoa McMillan.

Coker finished 2025 as the clear WR2 for Carolina, posting 394 receiving yards and three touchdowns on the year. Coker made a statement in the NFC Wild Card loss against the Los Angeles Rams, having the game of his career with 9 catches, 134 yards, and a touchdown that was one Matthew Stafford two-minute drill from being the game-winning score.

Now entering his second year as a starter, Coker should be able to primarily operate in the slot, which is where he thrives, while the WR3 position will be competed for by Xavier Legette and Chris Brazzell II. Coker is a big play waiting to happen, has reliable hands, doesn't get bothered in contested catch scenarios, and has elite route-running potential.

Nic Scourton's Potential Breakout Next to Jaelan Phillips

Nov 16, 2025; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Carolina Panthers outside linebacker Nic Scourton (11) reacts after a play in the fourth quarter against the Atlanta Falcons at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-Imagn Images | Brett Davis-Imagn Images

Nic Scourton has all the makings to break out this season, leading the Panthers in sacks last season with five, and now having a premier pass rusher next to him. Scourton now won't be the focal point in other teams' scouting reports on the Panthers' pass rush, which should create more opportunities for the second-year pass rusher to wreak havoc on opposing QBs.

Scourton has a diverse skillset as a pass rusher, hes an exceptional athlete but doesnt just rely on that to bully over offensive linemen. Scourton has a deep bag of moves he can put on linemen and has an awesome motor. Now with another offseason of development and some added reinforcements next to him, there's no reason to think he can't be a breakout star.