Carolina Panthers’ Lineman Gets Well-Earned Praise for 2025 Season

The staff at Pro Football Focus has been busy this week giving kudos to the best players at their respective positions around the league from this latest season. Writer Bradley Locker zeroed in on the offensive tackle position, and the site’s top graded performers.

“The value of a premium tackle has never been higher around the NFL,” said Locker, “which is reflected in the position’s skyrocketing salaries. As the 2025 season showcased, it also may be a golden age of talent along the perimeter of offensive lines.”

Carolina’s Taylor Moton Is One of the NFL’s Top Tackles

Dec 22, 2024; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; Carolina Panthers offensive tackle Taylor Moton (72) takes the field during the first quarter against the Arizona Cardinals at Bank of America Stadium.

The number-one spot belongs to Detroit Lions’ tackle Penei Sewell (95.2), the second time in three years that the seventh overall pick in the 2021 NFL draft headed this list.

Further down the list is a right tackle that owns the same grade as his counterpart with the reigning Super Bowl champion Seahawks. Carolina’s Taylor Moton and Seattle’s Abraham Lucas were tied for 12th on this list.

“One of the most underrated linemen in football,” explained Locker, “Moton kept on chugging along last year with the NFC South-winning Panthers. Moton’s 81.0 overall PFF grade was his best since 2020, and he earned at least a 78.0 grade in both pass- and run-blocking. Likewise, Moton ranked inside the Top 15 in both pressure rate allowed and impact block rate, emphasizing his well-rounded talent as one of the sport’s best right tackles.”

Unsung Taylor Moton is an Ascending Player

Sep 21, 2025; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; Carolina Panthers offensive tackle Taylor Moton (72) reacts after the game at Bank of America Stadium.

Moton was a second-round pick of the Panthers back in 2017. He played in all 16 contests, as well as the club’s playoff clash with the New Orleans Saints, but was never in the opening lineup. In the last eight years, he’s made 128 regular-season starts, and did the same in January against the Los Angeles Rams in the wild card round.

Back in August, Moton inked a two-year, $44 million contract extension (via Spotrac), and the former Western Michigan product turns 32 years old in August.

Moton remains one of the most underrated offensive linemen in the NFL” said Pro Football Focus’ Zoltán Buday. “His 80.6 PFF overall grade this season ranked seventh among right tackles.”

Despite his steady play, Moton has yet to earn a Pro Bowl invitation. If his performance continues to improve with age, perhaps that honor is coming in the not-too-distant future.