Carolina Panthers Madden 27 Ratings Leaked: Tetairoa McMillan, Bryce Young & More

The Carolina Panthers haven't been the best team to use in Madden for a while. Unless you're taking over as GM and building them up, they just haven't had the talent necessary to play online or have fun with your friends. They've been a hard team to win with.

That may be changing. Madden ratings are meaningless to actual football, but they can be a fun way to engage with the team, especially if you're also a gamer. Ahead of Madden 27 releasing later this summer, the Panthers' ratings have leaked.

Panthers Madden 27 ratings leak early

Carolina Panthers running back Chuba Hubbard (30) makes a catch | Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images

Note: These are based on leaks, which are not foolproof. Until EA confirms anything, this is speculative.

The Panthers, according to MaddenRatings, have 11 players rated 80 overall or higher in Madden 27. Of course, these ratings aren't official, since EA doesn't reveal its ratings until late July. However, these are based on leaks and where the players ended last season.

Here are the top-rated players on the roster:

Player Position OVR Derrick Brown IDL 96 Jaycee Horn CB 89 Devin Lloyd LB 86 Damien Lewis OG 85 Taylor Moton OT 84 Tetairoa McMillan WR 83 Chuba Hubbard RB 81 Jaelan Phillips EDGE 81 Robert Hunt OG 81 Tre'von Moehrig S 81 Ikem Ekwonu OT 80

Some other notable ratings include:

CB Mike Jackson - 79

QB Bryce Young - 78

RB Jonathon Brooks - 76

K Ryan Fitzgerald - 76

WR Jalen Coker - 75

WR Xavier Legette - 74

WR John Metchie - 73

TE Ja'Tavion Sanders - 70

QB Kenny Pickett - 66

CB Corey Thornton - 65

There are some surprises here, notably Mike Jackson and Jalen Coker. They were both quite good last year. The only knock on Coker was his health, but that shouldn't really ding his overall rating much.

Carolina Panthers wide receiver Jalen Coker (18) reaches for the catch | Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images

It's worth noting that rookies were not ranked here, so we don't know what Monroe Freeling, Sam Hecht, Lee Hunter, and others are, but we can expect them to be no higher than late-70s, if that. Rookies are never that high when they first start out, and some of them may not even play right away.

The Panthers are an 80 overall team, if you were wondering. That places them tied for second in the NFC South with the Atlanta Falcons. The New Orleans Saints are a 77, and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers are, perhaps shockingly, an 83. This is the prevailing thinking, but it's still surprising to see the defending division champs tied with a team they swept last season.

When EA returns next month to officially reveal ratings ahead of the August 13 release date of Madden 27, we'll have a much clearer, official look at the Panthers. For now, this information must be treated as speculative until it's confirmed.