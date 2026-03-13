Carolina Panthers May Have Dodged A Bullet With A’Shawn Robinson Release

Free agency has been pricey for the Carolina Panthers so far, and in order to afford the sizable contracts of Jaelan Phillips and Devin Lloyd, Carolina had to refigure and let go of some contracts on the roster.

The most notable release for the Panthers was defensive linemen A’Shawn Robinson. Robinson’s stint with Carolina ends after two seasons; in those two seasons, Robinson combined for eight sacks, one forced fumble, and 64 solo tackles.

The #Bucs are signing former #Panthers standout DL A'Shawn Robinson to a 1-year, $10M fully guaranteed deal, per The Insiders. A raise after he was due to make $8.5M with Carolina.



Robinson's deal was done by agents Sean Kiernan and Travis Allen of @AthletesFirst. pic.twitter.com/8n5nKmeZKP — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) March 11, 2026

Robinson was much better for Carolina in 2024 than he was in 2025, and with only 2.5 sacks in ’25, a divorce from Carolina wasn’t the most shocking outcome.

It’s also not shocking, given the cap space it created: releasing Robinson opened $10.5 million in cap space for the Panthers, which was much needed since the Panthers have been one of the biggest spenders this offseason.

Why Releasing Robinson Was the Right Call

Jul 26, 2025; Charlotte, NC, USA; Carolina Panthers defensive end A'Shawn Robinson (94) walks off after practice during training camp. Mandatory Credit: Scott Kinser-Imagn Images | Scott Kinser-Imagn Images

The release felt like a real loss at first, but PFF dove a little deeper into why releasing Robinson was actually the right call. Robinson had one year left on his deal before being released, and the way things were looking in Carolina, it was just getting worse.

PFF graded each signing and trade for this off-season so far, and gave the A’Shawn Robinson to Tampa Bay signing a “below average” on their PFF deal grade scale. Robinson signed a 1-year, $10 million deal with the Buccaneers, a pay raise from his contract in Carolina despite his dip in production in 2025.

A’Shawn Robinson hasn’t received a PFF grade of over 65.0 in five years now, and the Buccaneers still gave him a raise from what he was getting paid yearly with Carolina.

For context, Derrick Brown, who’s the Panthers’ best defensive lineman, ended 2025 with a 74.5 PFF grade, which is 13th in the NFL among defensive linemen. That’s what a great grade looks like, so for Robsinson to not even eclipse a 65 over a five-year span shows how far he is from the best in the league.

Final Thoughts

As far as reaches go, this fits the bill; the Bucs overpaid for Robinson, who is still a good defensive lineman, but not $10 million-a-year good. It’s also worth mentioning that Robinson is entering his 11th year in the NFL.

A’Shawn Robinson Peanut Punch! To open overtime! Vs his former team!



Remarkable https://t.co/IeIQsiMdOy pic.twitter.com/zwNQI4ygGU — John Ellis (@1PantherPlace) November 10, 2024

Carolina had to do this; some will see it as a loss, but with Derrick Brown returning and adding talent to the defensive line and linebacker room, the Panthers' defense will improve regardless of A’Shawn Robinson’s departure.