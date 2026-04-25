Carolina Panthers' Updated Depth Chart Following Lee Hunter & Chris Brazzell Draft Picks

The Carolina Panthers once again selected a player without an immediate opening, although, in the case of Lee Hunter, the nose tackle spot is not as secure. He and Monroe Freeling will not be immediate starters following the draft, but both have paths to playing time.

As for Hunter and fellow day-two pick Chris Brazzell, where will they end up on the depth chart when it's all said and done? Things will change before Week 1 later this year, but as of now, this is where things stand.

Where does Lee Hunter slot in Panthers' depth chart?

Texas Tech's Lee Hunter runs to the sideline after making a tackle against BYU | Nathan Giese/Avalanche-Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Lee Hunter primarily plays nose tackle, which puts him smack-dab in the middle of the defensive line. That position is currently held by Bobby Brown III after the A'Shawn Robinson exodus, but there should be a camp battle, much like at left tackle following the Monroe Freeling pick.

Here's what the defense should look like now:

LDE

Derrick Brown

NT

Bobby Brown III

Lee Hunter

Cam Jackson

RDE

Tershawn Wharton

LaBryan Ray

Jared Harrison-Hunte

WLB

Nic Scourton

Pat Jones

Trevis Gipson

LILB

Devin Lloyd

Claudin Cherilus

RILB

Trevin Wallace

Bam-Martin Scott

Isaiah Simmons

SLB

Jaelan Phillips

Princely Umanmielen

Thomas Incoom

LCB Mike Jackson

Akayleb Evans

SS

Tre'von Moehrig

FS

Nick Scott

Lathan Ransom

Demani Richardson

RCB

Jaycee Horn

Robert Rochell

NB

Chau Smith-Wade

Corey Thornton

The Panthers have gone to tremendous lengths to upgrade this unit. It is almost unrecognizable versus the one that yielded the most points in NFL history in 2024, as two offseasons devoted to bringing in talent have really worked wonders on this defense.

Where does Chris Brazzell fit in?

Tennessee wide receiver Chris Brazzell II (17) catches the ball in the end zone for a touchdown | Angelina Alcantar/News Sentinel / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The Panthers followed up the addition of Lee Hunter with Chris Brazzell, giving them four wide receivers who tower over defenses at 6'3" or taller.

On offense, it's easy to project where Brazzell will slide in. He's highly likely to be above Xavier Legette, despite the Panthers insisting they're not giving up on him in year three.

However, Brazzell is almost a carbon copy of Legette. He is only one inch taller, a little bit lighter, and he runs 0.2 seconds faster, at least according to their 40 times. So Brazzell is the new Legette, which means he'll be the new WR3:

Tetairoa McMillan Jalen Coker Chris Brazzell Xavier Legette John Metchie Jimmy Horn Jr. David Moore

This WR room may not be star-studded, but it is suddenly pretty deep.