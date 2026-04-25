Carolina Panthers' Updated Depth Chart Following Lee Hunter & Chris Brazzell Draft Picks
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The Carolina Panthers once again selected a player without an immediate opening, although, in the case of Lee Hunter, the nose tackle spot is not as secure. He and Monroe Freeling will not be immediate starters following the draft, but both have paths to playing time.
As for Hunter and fellow day-two pick Chris Brazzell, where will they end up on the depth chart when it's all said and done? Things will change before Week 1 later this year, but as of now, this is where things stand.
Where does Lee Hunter slot in Panthers' depth chart?
Lee Hunter primarily plays nose tackle, which puts him smack-dab in the middle of the defensive line. That position is currently held by Bobby Brown III after the A'Shawn Robinson exodus, but there should be a camp battle, much like at left tackle following the Monroe Freeling pick.
Here's what the defense should look like now:
- LDE
- Derrick Brown
- NT
- Bobby Brown III
- Lee Hunter
- Cam Jackson
- RDE
- Tershawn Wharton
- LaBryan Ray
- Jared Harrison-Hunte
- WLB
- Nic Scourton
- Pat Jones
- Trevis Gipson
- LILB
- Devin Lloyd
- Claudin Cherilus
- RILB
- Trevin Wallace
- Bam-Martin Scott
- Isaiah Simmons
- SLB
- Jaelan Phillips
- Princely Umanmielen
- Thomas Incoom
- LCB Mike Jackson
- Akayleb Evans
- SS
- Tre'von Moehrig
- FS
- Nick Scott
- Lathan Ransom
- Demani Richardson
- RCB
- Jaycee Horn
- Robert Rochell
- NB
- Chau Smith-Wade
- Corey Thornton
The Panthers have gone to tremendous lengths to upgrade this unit. It is almost unrecognizable versus the one that yielded the most points in NFL history in 2024, as two offseasons devoted to bringing in talent have really worked wonders on this defense.
Where does Chris Brazzell fit in?
The Panthers followed up the addition of Lee Hunter with Chris Brazzell, giving them four wide receivers who tower over defenses at 6'3" or taller.
On offense, it's easy to project where Brazzell will slide in. He's highly likely to be above Xavier Legette, despite the Panthers insisting they're not giving up on him in year three.
However, Brazzell is almost a carbon copy of Legette. He is only one inch taller, a little bit lighter, and he runs 0.2 seconds faster, at least according to their 40 times. So Brazzell is the new Legette, which means he'll be the new WR3:
- Tetairoa McMillan
- Jalen Coker
- Chris Brazzell
- Xavier Legette
- John Metchie
- Jimmy Horn Jr.
- David Moore
This WR room may not be star-studded, but it is suddenly pretty deep.
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Zachary Roberts is a journalist with a wide variety of experience covering basketball, golf, entertainment, video games, music, football, baseball, and hockey. He currently covers Charlotte sports teams and has been featured on Sportskeeda, Yardbarker, MSN, and On SI.