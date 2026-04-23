Carolina Panthers Mock Draft Based Solely on Team's NFL Draft Visits

It doesn't always work out, but when a team hosts players on top-30 visits, Zoom meetings, or Combine/Pro Day chats, they usually believe they are possible draft choices.

Whoever the Carolina Panthers pick, they will have met with some of them beforehand. Here's how it might go if they met with every prospect beforehand.

All Top-30 visit mock draft for Panthers

1.24: Indiana WR Omar Cooper Jr.

Indiana Hoosiers wide receiver Omar Cooper Jr. (3) against the Miami Hurricanes | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Both the Browns and Texans called, offering their firsts and 2027 second-rounders for the 19th pick. Obviously, that's a much better return coming from the Browns. With that pick, Carolina selected Omar Cooper Jr., a wide receiver they met with and could be considering at 19.

2.51: Vanderbilt TE Eli Stowers

There's a lot of value here with TJ Parker or D'Angelo Ponds, but Carolina didn't meet with either prospect. They did meet with Eli Stowers, and he seems like a really ideal selection to fill the never-ending void at tight end. He's not Kenyon Sadiq, but he is incredibly athletic.

3.83: Northwestern OT Caleb Tiernan

Northwestern offensive lineman Caleb Tiernan (OL50) during the NFL Scouting Combine | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

The Panthers met with Caleb Tiernan, and he represents good value here with the 83rd pick, so this is a home run. The Panthers badly need someone to develop behind Rasheed Walker and Taylor Moton, and the Northwestern tackle can be just that.

4.119: Georgia CB Daylen Everette

The Panthers met with Daylen Everette long ago at the NFL Combine, and he is a perfect fourth-round pick here. They need cornerback depth, although OT Austin Barber could also be in play here. Everette could see the field a lot more than a fourth-round tackle would, though.

5:158: Texas A&M IDL Tyler Onyedim

The Panthers hosted Tyler Onyedim on a top-30 visit, which means he is very much on their radar. Following the loss of A'Shawn Robinson and the underwhelming play of Tershawn Wharton, there's a slight need on the defensive interior.

5.179: North Carolina CB Thaddeus Dixon

National defensive back Thaddeus Dixon (1) of North Carolina practices | Vasha Hunt-Imagn Images

Carolina traded back to 162, adding the 250th pick as well. They then traded down again to 179, giving up a 2027 seventh and getting a 2027 sixth. Then, they double down on cornerback, adding UNC star Thaddeus Dixon, whom they met with at his Pro Day.

6.200: Duke EDGE Wesley Williams

The Panthers met with Wesley Williams, have a need for another edge rusher, and like the local prospect pool (like with Dixon). This is an easy pick, giving the Panthers someone they can develop behind a few solid edges currently on the roster.

7.250: Georgia Tech QB Haynes King

The Panthers met with Haynes King, who ironically is one of the best fits for what they're looking for in a backup quarterback. They want mobility, and hardly any college QBs were more successful on the ground than King with Georgia Tech.

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