25 Best NFL Draft Fits for the Panthers - Ranked by Round and Impact

The Carolina Panthers have their own big board, and no one knows who is on it or how they rank. But based on their pre-draft activity, team fits, and prospect strengths, we can project a few options at each of their selections.

Here are those prospects, ranked by impact and tiered by round they're likely to go in. We're also ignoring, at least in the first round, prospects like Jordyn Tyson or Makai Lemon since they probably won't be an option. There will be no round 7 section since the Panthers' final pick is in the sixth round.

Round 1 fits

Aggies wide receiver KC Concepcion (7) returns a punt during the second half | Jay Biggerstaff-Imagn Images

WR KC Concepcion S Emmanuel McNeil-Warren TE Kenyon Sadiq WR Denzel Boston S Dillon Thieneman

Concepcion is the best option here. Sadiq would be nice, but the Panthers don't utilize tight ends. Adding a shifty wide receiver would be better, although Sadiq is a smarter pick than big-bodied wideout Boston. The two safeties are really good options, but we're not sure about Thieneman's draft rise into round one.

Round 2

LB Jacob Rodriguez OT Gennings Dunker EDGE R Mason Thomas S AJ Haulcy

The Panthers love Rodriguez, and it would be a surprise if former LB Dan Morgan didn't pick him. Dunker's a popular name, but he'd be an ideal developmental pick behind the Panthers' current tackles. Haulcy was once called the perfect non-first-round pick for Carolina, and we like the fit beside Tre'von Moehrig.

Panthers in Round 3

Arizona Wildcats defensive back Treydan Stukes (2) against the Arizona State Sun Devils | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

EDGE Keyron Crawford DB Treydan Stukes C Jake Slaughter OT Caleb Tiernan

Crawford might be the most underrated edge rusher in the draft, and he might be one of the best picks the Panthers can make. Stukes' hybrid ability at corner and safety makes him a fantastic option. Slaughter would be a good center development plan, and Tiernan is a fit because the Panthers hosted him on a top-30 visit.

Round 4 fits

IDL Chris McClellan TE Oscar Delp IDL Tyler Onyedim OT Austin Barber

Thanks to the Panthers' visits, we know exactly why these four players are fits. They met with every single one of them. Delp in particular is a probable selection, as one report suggested he's their ideal target. We don't know about that, but he'd be a solid addition to the offense.

Round 5 fits

American Team quarterback Taylen Green (10) of Arkansas throws during American Senior Bowl | Vasha Hunt-Imagn Images

LB Kaleb Elarms-Orr CB Domani Jackson CB Ephesians Prysock Arkansas QB Taylen Green

The Panthers met with Elarms-Orr, so if they don't land a round-two LB, he makes perfect sense later on. Jackson and Prysock would be excellent depth/development fits, as Prysock is similar to Jaycee Horn in some ways. Green would be the perfect backup QB for what the Panthers have said they need: mobility, athleticism, and youth.

Round 6 options

TE Dae'Quan Wright IDL Brandon Cleveland RB Kaelon Black QB Sawyer Robertson

The Panthers met with Wright, who could be the third straight late-round tight end option they've tried. They also met with Black, who is definitely a fit even if the Panthers don't need another running back. Robertson met with the Panthers, and like Green, he fits the mold of their desired backup QB.

Panthers prospects ranked in order regardless of round

Texas Tech's Jacob Rodriguez looks on during warmups before the Big 12 Conference championship | Nathan Giese/Avalanche-Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

If we were to rank all these by impact on the team, here's how we'd do it:

KC Concepcion Jacob Rodriguez Emmanuel McNeil-Warren Keyron Crawford Genings Dunker AJ Haulcy Jake Slaughter Treydan Stukes Chris McClellan Oscar Delp Kenyon Sadiq Kaleb Elarms-Orr Ephesians Prysock Caleb Tiernan Denzel Boston Dillon Thieneman Domani Jackson Taylen Green R Mason Thomas Sawyer Robertson Tyler Onyedim Austin Barber Brandon Cleveland Dae'Quan Wright Kaelon Black

If the Panthers get some of these prospects at the top of this list, it'll be a successful draft.