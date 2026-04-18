25 Best NFL Draft Fits for the Panthers - Ranked by Round and Impact
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The Carolina Panthers have their own big board, and no one knows who is on it or how they rank. But based on their pre-draft activity, team fits, and prospect strengths, we can project a few options at each of their selections.
Here are those prospects, ranked by impact and tiered by round they're likely to go in. We're also ignoring, at least in the first round, prospects like Jordyn Tyson or Makai Lemon since they probably won't be an option. There will be no round 7 section since the Panthers' final pick is in the sixth round.
Round 1 fits
- WR KC Concepcion
- S Emmanuel McNeil-Warren
- TE Kenyon Sadiq
- WR Denzel Boston
- S Dillon Thieneman
Concepcion is the best option here. Sadiq would be nice, but the Panthers don't utilize tight ends. Adding a shifty wide receiver would be better, although Sadiq is a smarter pick than big-bodied wideout Boston. The two safeties are really good options, but we're not sure about Thieneman's draft rise into round one.
Round 2
- LB Jacob Rodriguez
- OT Gennings Dunker
- EDGE R Mason Thomas
- S AJ Haulcy
The Panthers love Rodriguez, and it would be a surprise if former LB Dan Morgan didn't pick him. Dunker's a popular name, but he'd be an ideal developmental pick behind the Panthers' current tackles. Haulcy was once called the perfect non-first-round pick for Carolina, and we like the fit beside Tre'von Moehrig.
Panthers in Round 3
- EDGE Keyron Crawford
- DB Treydan Stukes
- C Jake Slaughter
- OT Caleb Tiernan
Crawford might be the most underrated edge rusher in the draft, and he might be one of the best picks the Panthers can make. Stukes' hybrid ability at corner and safety makes him a fantastic option. Slaughter would be a good center development plan, and Tiernan is a fit because the Panthers hosted him on a top-30 visit.
Round 4 fits
- IDL Chris McClellan
- TE Oscar Delp
- IDL Tyler Onyedim
- OT Austin Barber
Thanks to the Panthers' visits, we know exactly why these four players are fits. They met with every single one of them. Delp in particular is a probable selection, as one report suggested he's their ideal target. We don't know about that, but he'd be a solid addition to the offense.
Round 5 fits
- LB Kaleb Elarms-Orr
- CB Domani Jackson
- CB Ephesians Prysock
- Arkansas QB Taylen Green
The Panthers met with Elarms-Orr, so if they don't land a round-two LB, he makes perfect sense later on. Jackson and Prysock would be excellent depth/development fits, as Prysock is similar to Jaycee Horn in some ways. Green would be the perfect backup QB for what the Panthers have said they need: mobility, athleticism, and youth.
Round 6 options
- TE Dae'Quan Wright
- IDL Brandon Cleveland
- RB Kaelon Black
- QB Sawyer Robertson
The Panthers met with Wright, who could be the third straight late-round tight end option they've tried. They also met with Black, who is definitely a fit even if the Panthers don't need another running back. Robertson met with the Panthers, and like Green, he fits the mold of their desired backup QB.
Panthers prospects ranked in order regardless of round
If we were to rank all these by impact on the team, here's how we'd do it:
- KC Concepcion
- Jacob Rodriguez
- Emmanuel McNeil-Warren
- Keyron Crawford
- Genings Dunker
- AJ Haulcy
- Jake Slaughter
- Treydan Stukes
- Chris McClellan
- Oscar Delp
- Kenyon Sadiq
- Kaleb Elarms-Orr
- Ephesians Prysock
- Caleb Tiernan
- Denzel Boston
- Dillon Thieneman
- Domani Jackson
- Taylen Green
- R Mason Thomas
- Sawyer Robertson
- Tyler Onyedim
- Austin Barber
- Brandon Cleveland
- Dae'Quan Wright
- Kaelon Black
If the Panthers get some of these prospects at the top of this list, it'll be a successful draft.
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Zachary Roberts is a journalist with a wide variety of experience covering basketball, golf, entertainment, video games, music, football, baseball, and hockey. He currently covers Charlotte sports teams and has been featured on Sportskeeda, Yardbarker, MSN, and On SI.