Carolina Panthers NFL Draft Big Board: Top Targets for Every Round

The Carolina Panthers have their big board, and they're readying it for Thursday's draft. We won't know who's on their big board unless they reveal it, although their actions will determine things. For now, here's who we expect is on the list for the Panthers in every round.

First round

Oregon Ducks tight end Kenyon Sadiq (18) celebrates scoring a touch down | Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images

The Panthers are likely looking at six players in the first round unless someone, like Jordyn Tyson, falls to them. The six are:

Among them, Sadiq actually feels the least likely. The Panthers haven't even met with him, and Dan Morgan's comments make it sound like he's interested in other options at tight end, even ones on the roster.

Second round

In the second round, things will definitely open up for Carolina. Here's who we believe is on their big board:

LB Jacob Rodriguez

LB Anthony Hill Jr.

IDL Lee Hunter

IOL Chase Bisontis

CB D'Angelo Ponds

TE Eli Stowers

S AJ Haulcy

LB Jake Golday

OT Caleb Tiernan

DB Treydan Stukes

Morgan met specifically with Rodriguez and Hill at their respective Pro Days. He seems enamored by them, so it would be a stunner if one of the two linebackers didn't land in Charlotte in the second round, assuming they're available.

Third round

Everything is on the table in the third round, so the Panthers will have plenty of options:

CB Keith Abney II

IOL Conner Lew

S Kamari Ramsey

TE Max Klare

WR Ted Hurst

S Genesis Smith

CB Malik Muhammad

C Sam Hecht

WR Deion Burks

CB Daylen Everette

C Jake Slaughter

The Panthers could go any direction here. Abney has been featured in plenty of mock drafts to Carolina. Klare fills a need. So does Hurst, Hecht, and Slaughter, assuming the Panthers don't draft a WR earlier. The Panthers met with Everette in the early stages of the pre-draft process.

Round four

Georgia Bulldogs tight end Oscar Delp (4) avoids Florida Gators defensive back Sharif Denson | Doug Engle/Florida Times-Union / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Here are some options for the Panthers in the fourth round:

OT Austin Barber

TE Justin Joly

TE Oscar Delp

IDL Chris McClellan

OT Dametrious Crownover

IOL Brian Parker

QB Taylen Green

EDGE Tyreak Sapp

The Panthers reportedly really like Delp, and they met with him, McClellan, Sapp, Joly, and Barber. If one of them is available, there's a high possibility the Panthers will pick him 120th.

Fifth round

Carolina has two picks back-to-back in the fifth round this year, so this is where some action could happen. As of now, these targets are likely on the big board:

WR CJ Daniels

TE Joe Royer

OT Trey Zuhn III

RB Kaelon Black

QB Cade Klubnik

CB Devon Marshall

LB Kaleb Elarms-Orr

CB Ephesians Prysock

TE Marlin Klein

The Panthers met with a few of these prospects, and there's a non-zero chance they do draft a backup quarterback in this range, since Kenny Pickett is on a one-year deal and Will Grier doesn't move the needle.

Sixth round

The Panthers' final pick is 200. With that, they could be looking at any of the following prospects:

QB Diego Pavia

IDL Nick Barrett

C Pat Coogan

TE Dae'Quan Wright

QB Behren Morton

CB Thaddeus Dixon

QB Haynes King

Many of these have been linked to the Panthers at various stages, so they're definitely on the radar for the Panthers to conclude their draft.