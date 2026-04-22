Carolina Panthers NFL Draft Big Board: Top Targets for Every Round
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The Carolina Panthers have their big board, and they're readying it for Thursday's draft. We won't know who's on their big board unless they reveal it, although their actions will determine things. For now, here's who we expect is on the list for the Panthers in every round.
First round
The Panthers are likely looking at six players in the first round unless someone, like Jordyn Tyson, falls to them. The six are:
- TE Kenyon Sadiq
- WR KC Concepcion
- S Dillon Thieneman
- S Emmanuel McNeil-Warren
- WR Denzel Boston
- WR Omar Cooper Jr.
Among them, Sadiq actually feels the least likely. The Panthers haven't even met with him, and Dan Morgan's comments make it sound like he's interested in other options at tight end, even ones on the roster.
Second round
In the second round, things will definitely open up for Carolina. Here's who we believe is on their big board:
- LB Jacob Rodriguez
- LB Anthony Hill Jr.
- IDL Lee Hunter
- IOL Chase Bisontis
- CB D'Angelo Ponds
- TE Eli Stowers
- S AJ Haulcy
- LB Jake Golday
- OT Caleb Tiernan
- DB Treydan Stukes
Morgan met specifically with Rodriguez and Hill at their respective Pro Days. He seems enamored by them, so it would be a stunner if one of the two linebackers didn't land in Charlotte in the second round, assuming they're available.
Third round
Everything is on the table in the third round, so the Panthers will have plenty of options:
- CB Keith Abney II
- IOL Conner Lew
- S Kamari Ramsey
- TE Max Klare
- WR Ted Hurst
- S Genesis Smith
- CB Malik Muhammad
- C Sam Hecht
- WR Deion Burks
- CB Daylen Everette
- C Jake Slaughter
The Panthers could go any direction here. Abney has been featured in plenty of mock drafts to Carolina. Klare fills a need. So does Hurst, Hecht, and Slaughter, assuming the Panthers don't draft a WR earlier. The Panthers met with Everette in the early stages of the pre-draft process.
Round four
Here are some options for the Panthers in the fourth round:
- OT Austin Barber
- TE Justin Joly
- TE Oscar Delp
- IDL Chris McClellan
- OT Dametrious Crownover
- IOL Brian Parker
- QB Taylen Green
- EDGE Tyreak Sapp
The Panthers reportedly really like Delp, and they met with him, McClellan, Sapp, Joly, and Barber. If one of them is available, there's a high possibility the Panthers will pick him 120th.
Fifth round
Carolina has two picks back-to-back in the fifth round this year, so this is where some action could happen. As of now, these targets are likely on the big board:
- WR CJ Daniels
- TE Joe Royer
- OT Trey Zuhn III
- RB Kaelon Black
- QB Cade Klubnik
- CB Devon Marshall
- LB Kaleb Elarms-Orr
- CB Ephesians Prysock
- TE Marlin Klein
The Panthers met with a few of these prospects, and there's a non-zero chance they do draft a backup quarterback in this range, since Kenny Pickett is on a one-year deal and Will Grier doesn't move the needle.
Sixth round
The Panthers' final pick is 200. With that, they could be looking at any of the following prospects:
- QB Diego Pavia
- IDL Nick Barrett
- C Pat Coogan
- TE Dae'Quan Wright
- QB Behren Morton
- CB Thaddeus Dixon
- QB Haynes King
Many of these have been linked to the Panthers at various stages, so they're definitely on the radar for the Panthers to conclude their draft.
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Zachary Roberts is a journalist with a wide variety of experience covering basketball, golf, entertainment, video games, music, football, baseball, and hockey. He currently covers Charlotte sports teams and has been featured on Sportskeeda, Yardbarker, MSN, and On SI.