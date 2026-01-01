Why Carolina Panthers desperately need to draft one elite college defender

The Carolina Panthers are going to pick somewhere between 15 and 20 in the first round of the NFL draft, in all likelihood. Things can and will change in the final week, but they're more or less locked into that range.

That means they can't get the most impactful prospects, such as Rueben Bain Jr. or Caleb Downs, both of whom fill major positions of need. They can still get someone good, and the onus is on the front office to find exactly who that is.

For multiple reasons, the Panthers must hope and pray that one particular prospect is available when they get on the board.

The Panthers need to draft Ohio State linebacker Sonny Styles

Slowly but surely, Nic Scourton is really coming on as an edge rusher. He's up to 4.5 sacks in his rookie season, so he could be a cornerstone there. The Panthers probably still need to add an edge rusher, but it may not be the biggest need anymore.

Linebacker is. Neither Trevin Wallace (out now with season-ending surgery) or Christian Rozeboom are particularly good, but Ohio State linebacker Sonny Styles is. In fact, he is exactly what the Panthers need.

Prior to Ohio State's shocking College Football Playoff exit last night, Styles had a 0% missed tackle rate. He was the only linebacker with over 190 snaps to not miss a single tackle. That's a rare skill, something that harkens back to Luke Kuechly.

For reference, according to The Real Ball Watcher on X, both starting linebackers for the Panthers are in the top 10 in missed tackle percentage. That is pretty evident if you watch the games.

Rozeboom has been solid lately, but he usually misses crucial tackles. Wallace is decent, but he's not the most reliable tackler, either. And neither are good enough at anything else to offset that.

At some point, the Panthers do desperately need to add a linebacker. And if Styles (28th on ESPN's big board) doesn't fall to where the Panthers pick, they might have to look elsewhere. But if he does fall, then he should be the pick.

Alternative options in the draft, perhaps in later rounds, include:

CJ Allen

Anthony Hill Jr.

Deonte Lawson

Whit Weeks

All of those players are among the top 66 on ESPN's big board, so they could be second or third-round prospects. The Panthers can also dip into free agency, although that's less ideal. Still, they could sign:

Kenneth Murray

Kaden Elliss

Cole Holcomb

Devin Bush

Devin Lloyd

Leo Chenal

Rozeboom is also a free agent, so this might be the biggest issue facing the Panthers this offseason. They need a linebacker one way or another.

