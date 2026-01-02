NFL draft expert has great news for the Carolina Panthers

The Carolina Panthers traded edge rusher Brian Burns after the 2023 season. After declining a package of two first-round picks from the Los Angeles Rams, they still couldn't extend Burns, and they got a second-round pick from the New York Giants for the franchise-tagged edge.

Since then, the Panthers have been wholly unable to rush the passer, especially off the edge. Meanwhile, Burns is second to only Myles Garrett in sacks this season. The Panthers tried to address the edge in the draft last offseason to minimal success.

That means they still need to address it in this draft. Fortunately, it's reportedly going to be an exceptional year to draft an edge.

NFL draft analyst thinks Panthers have ample options at edge rusher

Oct 4, 2025; Tuscaloosa, Alabama, USA; Vanderbilt Commodores quarterback Diego Pavia (2) is pressured by Alabama Crimson Tide defensive lineman LT Overton (22) during the second half at Saban Field at Bryant-Denny Stadium. Mandatory Credit: David Leong-Imagn Images | David Leong-Imagn Images

While not specifically aimed at the Carolina Panthers, Daniel Jeremiah had a take yesterday that is excellent news for the team. He believes it's going to be a really good draft for edge rushers.

This is going to be a good draft for edge rushers. — Daniel Jeremiah (@MoveTheSticks) January 1, 2026

Much like they missed out on Abdul Carter last draft, the Panthers will not be in range to pick the elite of the elite. Rueben Bain Jr. and Keldric Faulk will likely be long gone when the Panthers pick, which is going to be somewhere in the middle of the first round.

That still leaves a couple of good options in round one, including Oregon edge Matayo Uigaleilei and Alabama's LT Overton. Zion Young out of Missouri is also a fringe first-rounder on many big boards.

The Panthers need to get a first-round edge rusher. With few exceptions, those tend to be the most successful. You're not finding a Myles Garrett, Brian Burns, or Aidan Hutchinson in any other round than the first.

That said, if the Panthers do pick Sonny Styles or someone else in the first-round, there are options later on:

TJ Parker, Clemson

Derrick Moore, Michigan

Damon Wilson, Missouri

R Mason Thomas, Oklahoma

Gabe Jacas, Illinois

Cashius Howell, Texas A&M

Jaishawn Barham, Michigan

Those are all second-round prospects per ESPN's big board. They'd all be nice additions on the opposite side of the line to Nic Scourton. So far, Princely Umanmielen has not panned out, but he could be a nice third edge with those two.

Regardless, the Panthers can't afford to ignore it. Even after adding two in the draft and signing one, the pass rush means among the league's worst. That can't continue, because it's one of the most glaring flaws the team has.

- Enjoy more free Panthers coverage with Carolina Panthers on SI -

All potential Panthers playoff matchups in 2025

Why Panthers will and won’t win NFC South title

Two Panthers players have major contract incentives this week