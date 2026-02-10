Carolina Panthers Pick Correct Clemson Star in Post-SB Mock Draft

The 2025 NFL season has concluded with the Seahawks’ 29-13 conquest of the Patriots in Super Bowl LX. Seattle’s defense sacked New England quarterback Drake Maye six times on Sunday. In 20 totaling outings in 2025, the ‘Hawks’ came up with 56 sacks—47 during the regular season and nine more in their three-game postseason run.

The Carolina Panthers could certainly use that kind of pass rush. In 35 outings under head coach Dave Canales dating back to 2024, defensive coordinator Ejiro Evero’s unit has totaled only 63 sacks. In his post Super Bowl LX mock draft, Brett Sobleski of Bleacher Report has Panthers’ GM Dan Morgan opting for Clemson University’s T.J. Parker with the 19th overall selection in late April.

Clemson defensive end T.J. Parker (3) celebrates a tackle against Louisiana State University during the first quarter at Memorial Stadium in Clemson, S.C. Saturday, August 30, 2025. | Ken Ruinard / USA Today Network South Carolina / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

“The Carolina Panthers are finally building something of substance after winning the NFC South for the first time since Cam Newton’s MVP campaign (in 2015). Granted, they backed into the postseason and needed help to even claim the division title. Still, it was a step in the right direction after seven straight seasons of seven or fewer wins.”

“Carolina’s defense showed marked improvement in 2025 by finishing in the middle of the pack after being dead-last during the prior season,” added Sobleski. “However, room for improvement still exists, particularly after no one among the unit managed more than five sacks.”

That would be Derrick Brown and Nic Scourton, who tied for the team lead in this department in 2025. One year earlier, veteran Jadeveon Clowney (who finished with 8.5 sacks with the Cowboys this season) and A’Shawn Robinson both came up with a club-best 5.5 sacks for Carolina in 2024.

“Clemson’s T.J. Parker didn’t live up to expectations during his final season on campus,” said Sobleski, “though he looked far better during Senior Bowl week.” In 12 games in ’25, the talented prospect finished with 37 tackles, five sacks, and three fumble recoveries. It was a far cry from the previous season, when Parker racked up 57 stops, 11.0 QB traps, six forced fumbles, and a pair of fumble recoveries.

Nov 16, 2025; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Carolina Panthers outside linebacker Princely Umanmielen (3) reacts after a fumble recovery on a kick in the third quarter against the Atlanta Falcons at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-Imagn Images | Brett Davis-Imagn Images

“While the Panthers used two top 100 picks on edge defenders last year—Nic Scourton and Princely Umanmielen—the organization doesn’t seem to trust Umanmielen against the run,” added Matt Holder of B/R’s Scouting Department. “Meanwhile, Parker is a strong run-defender, who has questions about his pass-rush ability. The Clemson product did a good job turning speed-to-power as a pass-rusher in Mobile.”

That would certainly serve two purposes, who were better against the run in 2025 but still allowed 123.3 yards per game on the ground (20th in the NFL).

