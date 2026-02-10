Logic for Peter Woods to Panthers Makes Sense but Still Shouldn’t Happen

It’s a name that has been linked to the reigning NFC South champions in numerous NFL mock drafts. Over the weekend, Max Chadwick of Pro Football Focus came out with version. For the purposes of these pages, he has Carolina Panthers’ general manager Dan Morgan opting for Clemson University interior presence Peter Woods with the 19th overall selection on April 23.

“Woods would shore up a Panthers defense that placed in the Bottom 10 in both team PFF run-defense grade and team PFF pass-rush grade in 2025. He earned an impressive 87.1 career PFF overall grade and would form a powerful partnership with Derrick Brown in the middle of Carolina’s defensive line.”

Ejiro Evero’s unit made some strides from a horrid performance in 2024, especially when it came to stopping opposing ground attacks. After allowing a stunning 179.8 yards per game rushing during head coach Dave Canales’s debut season in Charlotte, that figure dropped dramatically to 123.3 yards per outing in 2025. Obviously, there is still room for plenty of improvement, especially in a division that house’s Atlanta Bijan Robinson and Tampa Bay’s Bucky Irving.

However, the Panthers’ lack of a pass rush has been a major issue for three consecutive seasons. Would adding an edge-rusher in the first round be the smarter move? Carolina has totaled a league-low 89 sacks dating back to 2023. That season, they finished dead last in the NFL with only 27 quarterback traps. They managed only 32 sacks a year ago, and 30 sacks in 2025.

Not doubt Morgan and Canales will recall what the Falcons did last April, adding Jalon Walker and James Pearce Jr. in the first round. Atlanta went from 31 sacks in 2024 to a franchise-record 57 QB traps in ’25.

Dec 21, 2025; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; Carolina Panthers defensive end Derrick Brown (95) during the first half against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Bank of America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images | Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images

In any case, the Panthers added free agents such as Tershawn Wharton and Bobby Brown III and also drafted Cam Jackson to team with A’Shawn Robinson and Brown. The latter was healthy in 2025 and he and rookie Nic Scourton tied for the team lead with a disappointing five sacks. It will also be interesting to see what Morgan does with Patrick Jones II, who was lost for the rest of the season in mid-October with a back injury.

The Panthers have numerous pieces on their front seven who made their debut with the team in 2025. Perhaps it’s only a matter of time before it really comes together. Adding Woods would not be a bad move, but the need for a young and dominant edge rusher screams first-round pick in late April.

- Enjoy more free Panthers coverage with Carolina Panthers on SI -

NFL rule change might take away huge Carolina Panthers advantage

How much did the Panthers actually improve on defense in 2025?

Panthers not expected to contend for playoffs next season for one reason