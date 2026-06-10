4 Carolina Panthers With the Most to Prove in Training Camp

It's officially training camp for the Carolina Panthers. Now is the time when good habits are formed, chemistry is built, and the foundation for a good season is created. For some players, it's a much more important time than others.

Bryce Young

Carolina Panthers quarterback Bryce Young (9) looks downfield during the first day of mini camp | Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images

Yes, it's practice against players who really can't even touch him, but this is a crucial time for Bryce Young. It's year four, and the Panthers are on the rise. Young is playing for an extension. Everything is ramped up, including the importance of minicamp.

He doesn't have a lot of new weapons to work with, but he does have to build chemistry with a reshaped offensive line as well as Jonathon Brooks and Chris Brazzell II. It's not as much as other QBs might have to do, but it's going to pay dividends down the line.

Xavier Legette

Xavier Legette might as well be fighting for his NFL career this offseason. Trade rumors run rampant, and he has done nothing to dispel the notion that he's an outright bust. It's now or never, and if a player is going to survive that, it starts early.

He has to fend off a host of challengers, namely Chris Brazzell II, for the WR3 spot he has a tenuous grip on currently. If he can do that, it'll go a long way to salvaging his career. That is happening at minicamp, so Legette is on notice.

Jaelan Phillips

Philadelphia Eagles linebacker Jaelan Phillips (50) looks on during warmups prior to an NFC Wild Card Round game | Bill Streicher-Imagn Images

How can the most expensive Panthers player have the most to prove? Because he is the most expensive player. At his price tag, the Panthers aren't just paying for Jaelan Phillips' production. There's a whole lot more to it than that.

Can he be a leader? Can he bring out the best in his teammates? Can he stay humble despite making more money than everyone else? Phillips, so far, has seemingly done all of that, but he's got to keep it up the rest of the way.

Chuba Hubbard

Chuba Hubbard had a bad year in 2025, and he even lost his job when coming back from an injury. To go from that back to the undisputed RB1 and be a good player again is a tall task for anyone, so Hubbard has his work cut out for him.

Combine that with the fact that Jonathon Brooks has excelled during OTAs and minicamp, and it's easy to see why there's pressure on Hubbard. He is going to be a vital workhorse for this offense, so he's got to get it going now and ride the wave through the season.