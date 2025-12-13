Carolina Panthers rookie earns spot among NFL's top wide receivers for Week 15

The Carolina Panthers face a big test over the next four weeks. For the first time in almost a decade, they're playing meaningful football in December with a real chance to earn a playoff spot.

That means their key players are under more pressure than ever, especially starting quarterback Bryce Young. If he's going to step up and deliver, the one thing he needs going his way the most is a strong month from his top target, rookie wide receiver Tetairoa McMillan.

Good news: at least to begin this stretch one analyst sees McMillan as a strong play. The Big Lead has McMillan ranked among the NFL's top 15 wide receivers for Week 15.

"T-Mac has been a key player for Carolina in his rookie season. As the Panthers’ clear top option in the passing game, he’s been both reliable and explosive, although drops in recent weeks could be a long-term concern."

Sep 21, 2025; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; Carolina Panthers quarterback Bryce Young (9) and wide receiver Tetairoa McMillan (4) high five before a game against the Carolina Panthers at Bank of America Stadium. | Cory Knowlton-Imagn Images

McMillan has had issues with drops all year, but he is becoming more reliable as a red zone producer. After scoring just two touchdowns in his first 10 games this season, he's scored four touchdowns over the last three. Here's what his numbers look like for the year.

Tetairoa McMillan stats

- 98 targets

- 57 catches

- 58.2% catch rate

- 826 receiving yards

- Six touchdowns

- 14.5 yards per reception

- 46 first downs

- 53.1% succes rate

- Seven drops

- Zero fumbles

For the season, the Saints defense has allowed 127 catches, 1,570 yards and 13 touchdowns to opposing wide receivers.

