Carolina Panthers' sloppiness vs. New Orleans Saints ‘not the mark of a playoff team’

The Carolina Panthers were presented a great opportunity this past Sunday, and the team simply squandered the chance. Hence, Nick Shook of NFL.com had some sound criticism of Dave Canales’s club following their 20-17 loss at New Orleans this weekend.

“Carolina entered Sunday with a chance to gain a one-game lead on the tail-spinning Tampa Bay Buccaneers and only had to take down the cellar-dwelling Saints in order to accomplish the goal. The Panthers handled the task properly for most of the game, limiting opportunities by embarking on long scoring drives and leaning on ﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿Bryce Young﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿ to make key throws, but they failed to finish the job in the second half, allowing the Saints two possessions in the game’s final five minutes and crumbling under pressure.

Ejiro Evero’s defense surrendered 172 total yards in the fourth quarter, this after giving up 165 yards in the first three quarters. Saints’ rookie quarterback Tyler Shough connected on 13-of-18 throws for 162 yards and a score in those final 15 minutes.

Dec 14, 2025; New Orleans, Louisiana, USA; New Orleans Saints quarterback Tyler Shough (6) throws the ball during the second quarter against the Carolina Panthers at Caesars Superdome. Mandatory Credit: Matthew Hinton-Imagn Images | Matthew Hinton-Imagn Images

“It was almost as if the Panthers had been blindsided by a haymaker in the fourth,” explained Shook, “watching Shough carve up their defense while failing to produce a solution, and the miscues—including 11 penalties accepted against them—only made the job easier for the opposition.”

“Unfortunately, that is not the mark of a playoff team,” emphasized Shook, “which is what the Panthers are hoping to become over the final four weeks of the season. Instead of proving themselves as one, they lost a game they'll definitely wish they had back, reducing the NFC South race to a battle between two teams just aiming to prevent self-inflicted catastrophe.

So in the span of six weeks, the Panthers fell to the team residing in last place in their division twice. All told, Kellen Moore’s team owns a 4-10 win-loss record—2-0 vs. Carolina and 2-10 vs. the rest of the league.

