Panthers inexplicably stand pat in power rankings after crushing loss

It was a fascinating Week 15 in the NFL. The Los Angeles Rams and Denver Broncos are headed to the playoffs. For the first time since 2014, the Kansas City Chiefs are not postseason bound.

The Bleacher Report quartet of Gary Davenport, Kris Knox, Maurice Moton, and Brent Sobleski provide analysis on their latest version of the NFL Power Rankings. There have been a few changes as the Denver Broncos are now at the top spot, up from second a week, while the New England Patriots slip from first to third after their home loss to the Bills.

Surprisingly, there was no change when it came to Dave Canales’s Carolina Panthers. The team remained at No. 16 despite squandering a 10-point lead at New Orleans in an eventual 20-17 loss to the Saints.

Dec 14, 2025; New Orleans, Louisiana, USA; New Orleans Saints place kicker Charlie Smyth (39) celebrates with punter Kai Kroeger (32) after kicking the game winning field goal for a 20-17 win over the Carolina Panthers in the fourth quarter at Caesars Superdome. Mandatory Credit: Matthew Hinton-Imagn Images | Matthew Hinton-Imagn Images

“The Panthers had the red carpet rolled out with the opportunity to saunter toward the top of the NFC South standings,” explained Sobleski. “Instead, they allowed the Saints to move the ball 62 yards in 55 seconds to kick the game-winning field goal.”

“The inconsistency the Panthers have shown is frustrating,” added Sobleski. “Over the course of the team’s last eight games, it has neither won nor lost two straight games. To make matters worse, Carolina entered Sunday’s contest after having two weeks to prepare for the rival Saints and still couldn’t get the job done.”

Power rankings be damned Canales and the Panthers have another great opportunity in front of them this week as they host the slumping Tampa Bay Buccaneers. It’s a clash between two 7-7 teams that are either inconsistent or simply headed in the wrong direction. Regardless, the unpredictable Panthers are seeking their first NFC South title since 2015, while the Bucs remain on course for a fifth consecutive division title.

