Buccaneers' stunning collapse presents Panthers with golden opportunity

Four weeks into this NFL season, the Carolina Panthers owned a 1-3 record, while the reigning NFC South champion Tampa Bay Buccaneers were coming off their first loss of 2025. In fact, Todd Bowles’s squad won six of their first eight games and appeared in early control of a division the franchise had claimed the previous four consecutive years dating back to 2021.

Meanwhile, Week 8 saw Dave Canales’s squad humbled by the Buffalo Bills, 40-9. The improving Panthers owned a 4-4 mark. Still, Carolina stood two games out of the top spot in the division. The team is currently in the middle of a seven-game stretch in which it has alternated wins and losses.

Fortunately for the Panthers, the Buccaneers have consistency struggled as of late. That 6-2 start has been followed by five losses in their last six games. In a five-day stretch, Bowles’s squad went from 7-5, which included owning a 2-0 record vs. NFC South rivals, to 7-7 and back-to-back home losses to the Saints (24-20) and Falcons (29-28).

Dec 11, 2025; Tampa, Florida, USA; Atlanta Falcons placekicker Zane Gonzalez (45) celebrates with teammates and Tampa Bay Buccaneers cornerback Jacob Parrish (25) reacts after Gonzalez kicked the game-winning field goal during the fourth quarter at Raymond James Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kim Klement Neitzel-Imagn Images | Kim Klement Neitzel-Imagn Images

Last week, the 7-6 Panthers were off and watched the Bucs fall to New Orleans. On Thursday night, Tampa Bay was in the prime time spotlight and saw the Buccaneers squander a 14-point fourth-quarter lead in the one-point loss. Now Bryce Young and company are a half-game ahead of Tampa Bay in the NFC South.

It’s actually pretty simple. If Carolina avenges a Week 10 loss to the Saints on Sunday at the Superdome, a victory over the visiting Buccaneers in Week 16 would make the Panthers NFC South champions for the first time since their Super Bowl 50 season of 2015. All told, Canales’s team could finish no worse this season than 9-8, but would be 4-2 within the division. If the Bucs lose at Charlotte in Week 16, they can be not better than 9-8, but would own only a 3-3 mark vs. NFC South rivals.

Nov 9, 2025; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; New Orleans Saints quarterback Taysom Hill (7) rushes during the fourth quarter as Carolina Panthers defensive end Derrick Brown (95) defends at Bank of America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn Images | Bob Donnan-Imagn Images

Of course, those are obviously big IFs, and all of that is easier said than done given the Panthers’ recent divisional history. That 17-7 home loss to Kellen Moore’s club last month saw Carolina limited to season lows in points and total yards (175). The Panthers are 1-4 in their last five games vs. the Saints. Dating back to 2020, the team is 1-9 vs. the Buccaneers and currently own a five-game losing streak in the series.

Now would be a good time for the Panthers’ current rollercoaster ride to come to a screeching halt.

- Enjoy more free Panthers coverage with Carolina Panthers on SI -

Carolina Panthers get big bump from bye week in NFL power rankings

Carolina Panthers three-round 2026 NFL mock draft: The first edition

All the ways the Panthers can dethrone the Buccaneers in NFC South