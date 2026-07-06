This Highly Improved Panthers Unit Isn't Getting Enough Attention

The Carolina Panthers had the worst roster in the NFL in 2023. Since then, they've gone to great pains to overhaul it, beginning at the top by hiring Dan Morgan as GM. He had his work cut out for him, but he's steadily improved this roster.

Over the last couple of seasons, it has taken a ton of work, but a particular unit on Carolina's defense has been totally transformed, and it's one of the biggest reasons for their recent turnaround. It is also deserving of a whole lot more attention.

Panthers' defensive line makeover deserves more love

Carolina Panthers defensive tackle Bobby Brown III (97) during the first day of mini camp | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Carolina Panthers now have a solid defensive line. That may not seem like much, but it's an incredible improvement over some recent editions of the unit.

Just take a look at the 2024 defensive line:

LDE LaBryan Ray

NT Shy Tuttle

RDE A'Shawn Robinson

EDGE DJ Wonnum

EDGE Jadeveon Clowney

That is just an abysmal unit without Derrick Brown, who missed the season after suffering an injury in Week 1. Now, look at the unit that's on the field in 2026:

LDE Derrick Brown

NT Lee Hunter

RDE Bobby Brown III

EDGE Jaelan Phillips

EDGE Nic Scourton

That's a massive improvement, and it doesn't even include Tershawn Wharton. He was pretty bad in year one of his contract, but he's still a significant addition to the team compared to where this defensive line was.

It did take two offseasons, but the defensive line is unrecognizable in a good way now. 2024 starting IDL LaBryan Ray is still on the roster, but he's a backup who almost never sees the field.

Wharton's injury will test the depth up front, but this is still arguably the most improved unit from that awful defensive season in which this line was largely responsible for a historic amount of points scored against Carolina.

Other units have improved greatly over the last few seasons, with GM Dan Morgan doing a really good job of targeting improvements for the weakest groups on the roster. His work is why the offensive line, wide receiver corps, and secondary are now in much better shape.

Team manager Dan Morgan during the first day of mini camp at Bank of America Stadium | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

There's still work to be done, and we suspect that next year, we'll be talking about a different unit that has undergone a major two-year overhaul and improvement (probably the linebacker corps with Devin Lloyd and a first-round rookie in 2027).

But for now, the defensive line is in excellent shape compared to its humble, inauspicious beginnings, and that deserves more praise.