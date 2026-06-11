The 2015 Panthers Remain a Tragedy Unlike Many Others in NFL History

The best team doesn't always win in the NFL, or any sport, for that matter. In fact, the best teams rarely come away with the trophy. Sports can be amazing like that, but for fans of the team that is the best, it can be crushing that it means literally nothing.

The 2015 Carolina Panthers were like that. The Panthers have only been the best team in the NFL once in their entire history, and that was their year to take home that elusive first Super Bowl. The stars seemed to align until it all came crashing down.

Obviously, that's the best team in Panthers history and it's soul-crushing that they didn't win. But in the wider NFL, they are actually one of the best teams to ever not win it all.

Panthers are the second-best team to not win Super Bowl in NFL history

Carolina Panthers defensive unit reacts prior to facing the Atlanta Falcons at the Georgia Dome | Jason Getz-Imagn Images

The New England Patriots were unbeaten in 2007 until a scrappy New York Giants club incomprehensibly beat them. They are obviously, by all metrics, the best team not to win it all. PFF backs that up.

But among all the teams who've missed out on glory, all of the 20 teams in the last two decades who lost, the Panthers are the second-best. That makes them one of the most shocking non-champions ever. By all metrics, they were unmatched that season.

"The 2015 Panthers assembled a similar oh-so-close year, going 15-1 before falling to the Broncos in Super Bowl 50. Carolina’s 94.4 overall PFF grade unsurprisingly led the NFL," analyst Bradley Locker wrote.

Locker cited league MVP Cam Newton, who had one of the best QB seasons of all time that year, and Greg Olsen for giving the Panthers endless fireworks on offense. He also shouted out the possibly better defensive unit with Josh Norman, Luke Kuechly, and Thomas Davis. That unit was second in scoring drive rate allowed.

"Balanced, star-powered and incredibly energetic, the 2015 Panthers continue to live on. Their +192 point differential ties for 15th all-time," Locker concluded. How that sort of team didn't win it all is astonishing.

Carolina Panthers middle linebacker Luke Kuechly (59) looks for the play call during the second half against the Atlanta Falcons | Jeremy Brevard-Imagn Images

And while the Panthers are on the right track now, 11 years later, it still feels like a Super Bowl is far away. They haven't been close since, so the news that they're one of the best Super Bowl losers ever stings.

It felt like their best shot at it, and it didn't work out. Awful refereeing, poor performances from almost everyone on offense, abysmal offensive line play, rigid and unchanging coaching, and a historic defense on the other side ruined it.

Maybe one day the Panthers will get back and finally capture the title, but until then, 2015 remains a painful, surprising entry into the history books.