Monroe Freeling May Never Play Left Tackle for the Carolina Panthers

The Carolina Panthers' offseason was defined by a focus on defense, with signings of top-end talent such as Jaelan Phillips and Devin Lloyd. Those signings are the top headlines of this offseason, but the most important other piece of the Panthers' offseason is the positional battle at left tackle.

Carolina signed left tackle Rasheed Walker to a budget deal in free agency, a player who's excellent in pass protection and brings high-level experience.

Walker's competition for the starting job? A 21-year-old with strong physical intangibles and great footwork for his size. That, of course, is the Panthers' 19th pick in this year's NFL Draft, Monroe Freeling, out of Georgia.

Freeling rose up draft boards this season because of his pass protection. Also because he has elite physical traits: standing 6'7, and being uniquely fast for his frame. Despite the clear upside, it feels like Freeling will have a tough time winning the starting left tackle spot.

NFL Analyst Predicts Monroe Freeling's Role for Panthers in 2026

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Bleacher Report's Kristopher Knox released his outlooks for each 2026 first-round pick. When Freeling was brought up, he was projected as a backup swing tackle, and it's the right projection.

Knox, like many, feels that Freeling securing the starting left tackle spot is far-fetched. Walker was brought in as well and clearly has the overall experience edge, making the competition not even close in that regard. Walker has started 48 games in the NFL. Freeling has just 18 starts in college.

Knox also mentioned that right tackle Taylor Moton is ahead of Freeling on the depth chart. This is important because Freeling has experience playing right tackle as well and wasn't even picky about where he lined up at the NFL Scouting Combine.

The mention of Moton raised an intriguing, but also worrisome possibility for this Freeling pick at 19th overall.

Monroe Freeling's Future Isn't Guaranteed at Left Tackle

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It's not just Walker that Freeling could have to compete against in his career, but also Ikem Ekwonu. Ekwonu probably won't see this field this season, as he suffered a torn patellar tendon injury in the NFC Wild Card loss against the Los Angeles Rams.

If Ekwonu resigns with Carolina and comes back healthy, Freeling could face stiffer competition at left tackle. This is concerning because it is never convenient for a team to draft someone and then have to move them from the position they were drafted for.

Freeling has said he doesn't care where he lines up. Even so, it's still clear that left tackle is his spot, and while he has the physical tools to thrive as a right tackle, Carolina didn't draft him to be one.

If Freeling doesn't end up starting at the position he was drafted at, then it could mean the Panthers made the wrong pick, and should have gone with a skill position or defensive player instead.