Panthers RT Taylor Moton: Why Stability Matters Most for No. 11 Player

The Carolina Panthers have gone to great pains to upgrade virtually every single spot on the offensive line over the last few seasons. Sam Hecht and Luke Fortner were brought in at center in 2026.

Robert Hunt and Damien Lewis signed as guards in 2024. Rasheed Walker (free agency) and Monroe Freeling (NFL draft first round) came on as left tackles in 2026. The only spot that's seen no change is right tackle.

That's because, quietly, Taylor Moton is one of the best blockers in the NFL. He ranked number 11 on our list of the most important Panthers this year.

Taylor Moton's consistency will help Panthers' offensive line

Carolina Panthers offensive tackle Taylor Moton (72) during the fourth quarter | Kyle Terada-Imagn Images

As mentioned, there's a lot of change happening up front for the Carolina Panthers. Even with Robert Hunt and Damien Lewis remaining as holdovers on the interior, Hunt missed almost all of last year, so only Lewis has really been playing all this time. He and Taylor Moton, that is.

While right tackle for a right-handed QB is not as important, the Panthers have absolutely benefitted from having Moton lock down the right side for virtually every game since he was drafted in 2017. He's been excellent.

It's the consistency that really matters now, though. We know what Moton brings to the table, and if he brings it, then the right side will be in good shape. And honestly, it's not a question of if he brings it, because he will.

The thing is, with the rest of the line in disarray, that lone bit of continuity and consistency becomes that much more important. The Panthers have a lot of moving parts up front, so they need to take advantage of what is already set and good to go.

Unfortunately, that doesn't mean much for the passing game. Opposing edge rushers, especially the good ones like Micah Parsons or Trey Hendrickson (both on the schedule), will find the weaker tackles.

That is, in all likelihood, going to be either Rasheed Walker or Monroe Freeling on the left, where they have to protect Bryce Young's blindside. But in the running game, Moton can be a horse this offense rides on.

Carolina Panthers offensive tackle Taylor Moton (72) reacts after the game | Bob Donnan-Imagn Images

He's a better run blocker (by about five points in PFF grade) than pass protector anyway, so that works out. Send Chuba Hubbard and Jonathon Brooks behind him and don't think twice, or have Moton pull out and level a defender to open holes. That will be the bread and butter this year.